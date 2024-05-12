Visual Update Quick Fixes (May 12)

I've added a few QoL features, fixed a few issues, and added more tutorials to help out new players.
- Changed the Data tab in the Action Menu to show potential discoveries instead of raw data.
- Multiple tutorials added at the start of the game to better inform players.
- Changed the styling of letters so they can give better hints (HINT HINT)
- Added quest markers to the map to show the approximate area of the quest objective.
- Made it possible to quickly add or remove items from containers and machines by holding Shift when interacting with them.
- Fixed issues caused by switching tools and moving while fishing.
- Lowered the ambient sound of heavy rain to be more in line with other weather effects.
- Fixed a missing fish index when using the Vibrant Lure.
- Reduced GPU load of trees and other swaying objects.
