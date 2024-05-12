 Skip to content

Hard Chip Playtest update for 12 May 2024

Quick patch notes v0.0.5.13

Build 14341866 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 15:09:19 UTC

  • NEW L shape build mode

  • QOL Starting the music immediately in the editor for dramatic effect

  • QOL Moving the mouse to the edge of the screen moves the camera

  • QOL Vertical build can be done anywhere on the screen (not only on top of the focused position)

  • FIX Proper grades for intro challenges

  • FIX terminal not following screen size

  • FIX alt-tab broke Challenges map

  • FIX random crash on blueprint with readout

  • FIX Shrink could keep readout out of die on save/reload

  • FIX crash on Die resize where voxel could be in an unknow state

