Quick patch notes v0.0.5.13

NEW L shape build mode

QOL Starting the music immediately in the editor for dramatic effect

QOL Moving the mouse to the edge of the screen moves the camera

QOL Vertical build can be done anywhere on the screen (not only on top of the focused position)

FIX Proper grades for intro challenges

FIX terminal not following screen size

FIX alt-tab broke Challenges map

FIX random crash on blueprint with readout

FIX Shrink could keep readout out of die on save/reload