NEW L shape build mode
QOL Starting the music immediately in the editor for dramatic effect
QOL Moving the mouse to the edge of the screen moves the camera
QOL Vertical build can be done anywhere on the screen (not only on top of the focused position)
FIX Proper grades for intro challenges
FIX terminal not following screen size
FIX alt-tab broke Challenges map
FIX random crash on blueprint with readout
FIX Shrink could keep readout out of die on save/reload
FIX crash on Die resize where voxel could be in an unknow state
Hard Chip Playtest update for 12 May 2024
Quick patch notes v0.0.5.13
