Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 12 May 2024

Infantry Beta Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is a quick update before the main SU-25 update next week to fix a few bugs etc...

  1. Added in the new skins for the AH-1Z Viper. These skins are available for both the AH-1Z and AH-1Z CRS helicopters.

The files for each texture can be found in....

#GameInstallLocation#\Helicopter Gunship DEX_Data\StreamingAssets\Helicopter Skins#HelicopterName#

and that is the same place to drop your own textures in.

  1. Fixed the pricing for the Hind helicopters so it now matches the drop down menu values.

  2. Fixed infantry and cargo loading into the Mi-24VP

  3. Updated the player bubble system so you should see a bit of a performance increase.

  4. Refactored and updated the "Standard Detector" system that controls radar, visual and various other detectors. It should also be a little more performant but the main advantage is it is extremely scalable.

  5. Map no longer disappears from the debrief screen on the "Central Libya" map.

  6. Re-balanced some of the bomb damage is it was varying too much resulting in Mk-82s not always getting a kill when it should have.

Changed depots in infantrybeta branch

