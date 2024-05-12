Infantry Beta Update

This is a quick update before the main SU-25 update next week to fix a few bugs etc...
- Added in the new skins for the AH-1Z Viper. These skins are available for both the AH-1Z and AH-1Z CRS helicopters.
The files for each texture can be found in....
#GameInstallLocation#\Helicopter Gunship DEX_Data\StreamingAssets\Helicopter Skins#HelicopterName#
and that is the same place to drop your own textures in.
-
Fixed the pricing for the Hind helicopters so it now matches the drop down menu values.
-
Fixed infantry and cargo loading into the Mi-24VP
-
Updated the player bubble system so you should see a bit of a performance increase.
-
Refactored and updated the "Standard Detector" system that controls radar, visual and various other detectors. It should also be a little more performant but the main advantage is it is extremely scalable.
-
Map no longer disappears from the debrief screen on the "Central Libya" map.
-
Re-balanced some of the bomb damage is it was varying too much resulting in Mk-82s not always getting a kill when it should have.
Changed depots in infantrybeta branch