Gatedelvers update for 12 May 2024

0.2.11 - Not Quite 0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 14341811 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 20:33:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


The fourth world isn't quite done yet, but we didn't want to go into Steam's Endless Replayability Fest with an almost 5 month old patch, so we're bringing over most of the changes from the Beta branch while leaving out the new world. - Mag

NEW CONTENT

New skillcards:

  • Rushdown (Green Ace)
  • Leaf on the Wind (Green)
  • On Guard (Red)
  • Fuel to the Fire (Red)
  • Go Big (Red Ace)
  • Static Shock (Blue Ace)
  • Stone & Sky (Blue)
  • Frost & Flame (Blue)
  • Trifecta (Orange)
  • Burning Retort (Red)
  • Shield of Stone (Orange)
  • Evasive Maneuvers (Green)
  • Cold Comfort (Blue)
  • Swift Fist (Green)
  • Concussive Fist (Orange)
  • Spirit Fist (Blue)
  • Steady Hand (Orange)
  • Flickering Form (Green Ace) (This one might've released a bit early by accident.)
  • Angle of Death (Green)
  • Critical Guard (Red Ace)
  • Opportunism (Orange Ace)
  • Recall (Orange Ace)

New items:

  • Fault (Legendary Axe)
  • Card Dice (Consumable)

New feature: Skillcard reroll!
You can now reroll your skillcard options once per run.

New feature: Difficulty modifiers!
Game too easy for you? Press buttons that make it harder, with new elite modifiers and other inconveniences!
(Work in progress feature.)

New tutorial!

GENERAL GAMEPLAY CHANGES

  • Removed the ability to send yourself to Pocket.

  • Added Pocket portals to various locations where you'd get softlocked due to no longer being able to recall.

  • The game should now be better about waiting for all players to load in before starting gameplay in a new world.

  • Knockback now has more forgiving impact angles for max damage.

  • Friendly-caused knockback states can now be cancelled into sprint attacks.

  • Increased Block recovery delay from 3.25 -> 5 for the first Block and 0.25 -> 0.4 for consecutive ones.

  • Some characters are now aligned with a thermal element, and are immune to their respective thermal status conditions while being more vulnerable to the opposite one.

  • Seals no longer get spent on a failed run. (Which is all of them cuz we didn't get the final boss into this patch.)

  • Basic Treasure Chests now only drop one item.

  • Reduced World Core drop rate from chests a lot.

  • The first floor of Brittledeep now always has a guaranteed easy silver chest. (Cannot drop legendaries.)

  • Slightly increased average chests-per-world.

  • Battle Chests now have a visible link to enemies keeping them locked.

  • Crates now have a chance to contain bags of gold or fruit.

  • Increased shop selections at fountains by 1 item.

  • Removed price ramp-up for consecutive purchases on shop items that aren't infusion upgrades or fruit.

  • Reduced enemy spawn rates on floor 1 and increased it on floor 3 of each world.

  • Reduced Sprint windup delay from 0.64 -> 0.58.

  • Sprint now increases your movespeed by a flat 1.68 m/s instead of multiplying it by 1.6.

  • Increased base duration for all elemental boons from 6 -> 10 seconds.

  • Increased Thermal Shock damage by 1.

  • Infusion slot upgraders from bosses are now autocollected near instantly.

  • Disabled Pocket Capacity limits.

  • Added automatic sorting of items sent to pocket by rarity.

  • Automatic pocket organization now makes a slight effort not to stack items on each other.

  • Increased Boon of Air movespeed bonus from 15% to 25%.

  • Boon of Air now also gives 10% action speed.

  • Invulnerability now protects from receiving fog poisoning during the effect.

CHARACTER CHANGES

  • Added speedboost to Deckhand's Decksweeper.

  • Reduced Miner's weight from 1.25 -> 1.15.

  • Miner's Radar Pulse now has a smaller radius, Marks instead of stunning and highlights found items in a more obvious way.

  • Miner's Radar Pulse can now detect wall rifts.

  • Reduced Miner's Radar Pulse uses from 4 -> 2.

  • Damage dealt by Whiskers is now attributed to Gardener, and can be affected by her skillcards.

  • Whiskers now gains any Elemental Boons Gardener gets.

  • Slowed down Whiskers' grab glide fall velocity from 2.5 -> 1.5m/s.

ITEM CHANGES

  • Added soap.

  • Removed recovery animation after throw on daggers. (Mostly noticeable on phantom dagger spam throw.)

  • Nerfed aerial dagger dash spam.

  • Hammer shockwave hit detection now better matches the visual effect.

  • Removed clink sound from 0-damage physical hits that weren't reduced by armor. (Primarily affects hammer shockwave.)

  • Increased Healing Potion healing from 2/3 -> 3/4.

  • Conjure Elemental is now an Astral Spell and generally reworked.

  • Pinging while holding Conjure Elemental now commands summoned elementals to the pinged location.

  • Rain Bow arrows now split on hit with enemies or objects.

  • Rain Bow primary arrow can be recovered like normal bows.

  • Doubled Rain Bow durability cost per shot.

  • Needle Cape now triggers on lost block, not just health.

  • Needle Cape no longer targets passive characters (like calm Shopkeepers).

  • Fixed Needle Cape dealing absurdly high knockback.

  • Platform Boots now also activate from rolling.

  • Boost Boots now improve rolling and allow canceling animations into roll.

  • Reduced Arcane Missile Empower damage scaling from 2 -> 1.

  • Crossbow now gains 100% crit chance after 3 consecutive powershots instead of scaling gradually.

  • Blast Scepter projectiles are no longer destroyed by melee attacks.

  • Pickaxes now play a "clink" sound if you try to dig without durability.

  • Candle infusion burn chance nerfed 33% -> 25%.

  • Enemies being pulled by wind blade infused projectiles now have a 1% chance every 0.025 seconds to spot the culprit.

ENCHANTMENT & CURSE CHANGES

  • Curses will no longer disappear if the item is dropped on the ground while at 0 purification progress.

  • Enchantment value lost when using enchanted items as infusion material is now converted to gold.

  • Reworked Curse purification from a level up requirement to a 0-100 condition that gains progress from several actions:
    Level up +20
    Kill enemy +8
    Open chest +15
    Take damage +(DamageTakenx2)

  • Intuitive and Unlimited spell enchantments now additionally give +50%/+100% Charge speed respectively.

  • Inspired enchantment stacks now save between worlds.

SKILLCARD CHANGES

  • Renamed 100% Natural to Iron Fist.

  • Iron Fist now gives +1 health.

  • Ghost now gives +10% movespeed at all times.

  • Increased Lingering Power+'s duration bonus from 3x to Infinite.

  • Increased Fleetfoot's speed bonus from 10%/15% -> 15%/20%.

  • For Glory no longer gives health.

  • For Glory's effect now gives crit chance instead of flat damage, and lingers for 1.5 seconds.

  • Reduced For Glory's detection radius.

  • Increased Mundane Missile's damage bonus from 1/2 -> 2/3.

  • Power Grip now also increases weight.

  • Reduced Power Grip grab power bonus from 50% -> 40%.

  • Conjuration now gives +1 mana.

  • Increased Follow Up's Empower bonus from 1 -> 2/3.

  • Increased Firm Stance's block bonus from 1/2 -> 2/3.

  • Written Word can no longer spawn common spells.

  • Vendetta now also counts any kill within 2.5 meters to be a "melee" kill, regardless of damage type.

  • Fixed Run & Gun shots veering drastically towards your sprint direction, making aiming really hard.

  • High Roller deck now grants a Card Dice as a starting item.

  • Halved the chance of getting Invulnerability Potions from Potion Peddler.

WORLDS

  • Added a gate to the Pit in the Heartspring.

  • Renovated the blood shop.

  • Added new rooms to Brittledeep & Archives.
    (Some room designs contributed by zaprice, Cellestus & Wunarg!)

  • Made the ruins below Fairweather Fleet way smaller, and added a wind storm around them that prevents venturing (see: getting lost) into the wastelands.

  • Curse Pools can no longer be offered as a Pit floor reward.

  • Buffed barrel hiding stealth bonus.

  • Hiding in a barrel after turning a corner now causes enemies without line of sight to drop aggro.

ENEMIES

  • Void enemies and Fog enemies will now fight each other.

  • Target dummies, stunned or frozen enemies no longer jump out of grabs.

  • Humanoid enemies now flail their arms when calling for help.

  • Added new Floor Shark visuals (including an actual model) and some behavior adjustments.

  • Stonecallers (archives rock shield bears) now block characters in addition to attacks.

  • Stonecallers can now cast a smaller version of Bookkeeper's earth shatter spell.

  • Elite Stonecallers now drop Shockwave.

  • Stonecallers now fire 3 -> 4 projectiles when breaking their shields.

  • Increased Stonecaller projectile size.

  • Increased Stonecaller action speed.

  • Reduced Stonecaller movement speed.

  • Elite Really Big Weed (Melvin) will now wear shades.

  • Pages now take full knockback while hiding in their bottles and are faster to hide.

  • Pages now spend less time awkwardly staring at you between attacks.

  • Page projectiles are no longer destroyed by melee attacks.

  • Made Admiral bigger.

  • Made Admiral faster.

  • Added a more obvious visual indicator to Admiral's parry stance, increased the size of Admirals attacks.

  • Admiral can no longer use Parry consecutively.

  • Preachers can no longer spawn as elites.

  • Increased health regen interval of early game chest crystals from 1.2 -> 1.4 seconds.

  • Marked Shopkeepers & Crystal Chests as minibosses (can now be killed with traveler's pact).

  • Added a new Shopkeeper variant with a different cool hat.

  • Shopkeepers base health changed from 35 -> 15x2, with brief invulnerability between the two health pools.

  • Shopkeepers are now less prone to getting instakilled by their own dash attack if parried or interrupted.

  • Adjusted Hound collision to stop thrown items from passing over them.

USER INTERFACE

  • Reworked skillcard description texts to include upgrade effects in the main text and have highlighted keywords with little stat icons.

  • Added Empower bonus info to item tooltips.

  • Reworked boss healthbars.

  • Boss health bars now show burn/chill.

  • Added a lil amulet icon onto empty passive item slots.

  • Added a tooltip for item rerolls.

  • Replaced manafont discount "-cost" text with "free!" for clarity (Conrat)

  • Added spell interactions to elemental boon keyword info tooltips.

  • Made the skillcard available HUD text pulsate a bit more aggressively.

  • Added keyword tooltips to skillcard markers on HUD and in Codex.

  • Added card images for fruits & single player revive.

  • Cleaned up skillcard marker tooltips a bit.

  • Item tooltip on the right side of tab menu should now only be visible while using controller.

  • Added some missing items to the Codex.

  • Characters now play their formerly-recall animations when selected in the character select screen.

  • Whiskers is now visible in the 3d character view for Gardener.

  • Improved controller pointer visual in character select menu.

  • Renamed Instant Infuse to just Infuse in keybindings.

GRAPHICS

  • Updated graphics for the galaxy-vortex below the fountains.

  • Added new shop rift visuals.

  • Added art for a lot of skillcards.

  • Fool's Hat now has cloth physics!

BUGFIXES

  • Cleanup and adjustments for hurtle character collision logic.
  • Fixed Windwaltz windblades triggering off of burn damage.
  • Fixed Windwaltz not being considered a sword.
  • Fixed rope drones becoming elites.
  • Fixed some Old Digger jankiness.
  • Fixed Flashy Cape stun being weird.
  • Fixed client side shop rifts not digging holes in the floor. (zaprice)
  • Chronic Injury now displays on the HUD health regen text properly.
  • Fixed Thunder Projectors continuing to attack while frozen.
  • Fixed Potion Peddler potions being able to attach to revive penalty cards. (zaprice)
  • Fixed spike traps not damaging client players. (zaprice)
  • Fixed target dummies randomly spawning as elites. (Cellestus)
  • Fixed repeatedly picking Gardener in the character select screen leaving behind duplicates of Whiskers.
  • Fixed Whiskers having broken collision while perched after being revived until receiving next command. (Aewynne)
  • Attempted fix to Pure items not appearing Pure for client players. (Aewynne and others)
  • Wind Blade can no longer push Really Big Weed or Nails. (Cellestus & zaprice)
  • Chaos no longer loses its card upgrade bonus when traveling between worlds.
  • Fixed fruit being stealable from vending machines with Go Big or with well timed jumping. (zaprice)
  • Fixed Boulder Crab being able to turn into an elite when the boulder breaks.
  • Fixed sending items to pocket while they were on a repair or uninfusion pedestal causing them to clip into the pocket corner and be very loud. (Aewynne & Jazdia)
  • Fixed buff-based Empower effects not triggering properly on spells.
  • Fixed Frost Spires taking damage from frost blasts. (Cellestus)
  • Fixed Rock Crabs briefly latching on and dealing damage when stomped on. (Aewynne)
  • Rock Crabs should no longer latch onto teammates of a character throwing them.
  • Attempted to attach shop portals to moving rooms properly. (Cellestus)
  • Fixed a lot of characters (including all humanoids) not using the correct directional animations when knocked back.
  • Fixed Solar Automatons not using their knockback animations at all.
  • Fixed NPC Librarian in Archives Fountain asking you to wait up even if you didn't ignore her.
  • Fixed client players pulling up a Nail getting stuck holding their arms up, then unequipping their held item for no reason. (Aewynne)
  • Fixed picking up a passive item while holding another item causing it to be treated as the held item until active slot is swapped.
  • Fixed enemies using weight for knockback calculations when hit by spikes-type damage. Should fix heavy enemies getting stuck in spike pits and the sort.
  • Fixed Crossbows being unable to use Item Block.
  • Fixed AI bug that prevented enemies from jumping over gaps when chasing unless target was also jumping.
  • Fixed unarmed Mine Workers sometimes forgetting how to punch.
  • Fixed being able to piledriver a barrel while hiding in it.
  • Fixed Witness' beams being affected by gravity, causing them to explode on the floor after some distance.
  • Fixed enchantment visuals ignoring static meshes on items with skeletal meshes.

