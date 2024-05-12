0.2.11 - Not Quite 0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 14341811 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 20:33:06 UTC by Wendy



The fourth world isn't quite done yet, but we didn't want to go into Steam's Endless Replayability Fest with an almost 5 month old patch, so we're bringing over most of the changes from the Beta branch while leaving out the new world. - Mag

NEW CONTENT

New skillcards:

Rushdown (Green Ace)

Leaf on the Wind (Green)

On Guard (Red)

Fuel to the Fire (Red)

Go Big (Red Ace)

Static Shock (Blue Ace)

Stone & Sky (Blue)

Frost & Flame (Blue)

Trifecta (Orange)

Burning Retort (Red)

Shield of Stone (Orange)

Evasive Maneuvers (Green)

Cold Comfort (Blue)

Swift Fist (Green)

Concussive Fist (Orange)

Spirit Fist (Blue)

Steady Hand (Orange)

Flickering Form (Green Ace) (This one might've released a bit early by accident.)

Angle of Death (Green)

Critical Guard (Red Ace)

Opportunism (Orange Ace)

Recall (Orange Ace)

New items:

Fault (Legendary Axe)

Card Dice (Consumable)

New feature: Skillcard reroll!

You can now reroll your skillcard options once per run.

New feature: Difficulty modifiers!

Game too easy for you? Press buttons that make it harder, with new elite modifiers and other inconveniences!

(Work in progress feature.)

New tutorial!

GENERAL GAMEPLAY CHANGES

Removed the ability to send yourself to Pocket.

Added Pocket portals to various locations where you'd get softlocked due to no longer being able to recall.

The game should now be better about waiting for all players to load in before starting gameplay in a new world.

Knockback now has more forgiving impact angles for max damage.

Friendly-caused knockback states can now be cancelled into sprint attacks.

Increased Block recovery delay from 3.25 -> 5 for the first Block and 0.25 -> 0.4 for consecutive ones.

Some characters are now aligned with a thermal element, and are immune to their respective thermal status conditions while being more vulnerable to the opposite one.

Seals no longer get spent on a failed run. (Which is all of them cuz we didn't get the final boss into this patch.)

Basic Treasure Chests now only drop one item.

Reduced World Core drop rate from chests a lot.

The first floor of Brittledeep now always has a guaranteed easy silver chest. (Cannot drop legendaries.)

Slightly increased average chests-per-world.

Battle Chests now have a visible link to enemies keeping them locked.

Crates now have a chance to contain bags of gold or fruit.

Increased shop selections at fountains by 1 item.

Removed price ramp-up for consecutive purchases on shop items that aren't infusion upgrades or fruit.

Reduced enemy spawn rates on floor 1 and increased it on floor 3 of each world.

Reduced Sprint windup delay from 0.64 -> 0.58.

Sprint now increases your movespeed by a flat 1.68 m/s instead of multiplying it by 1.6.

Increased base duration for all elemental boons from 6 -> 10 seconds.

Increased Thermal Shock damage by 1.

Infusion slot upgraders from bosses are now autocollected near instantly.

Disabled Pocket Capacity limits.

Added automatic sorting of items sent to pocket by rarity.

Automatic pocket organization now makes a slight effort not to stack items on each other.

Increased Boon of Air movespeed bonus from 15% to 25%.

Boon of Air now also gives 10% action speed.

Invulnerability now protects from receiving fog poisoning during the effect.

CHARACTER CHANGES

Added speedboost to Deckhand's Decksweeper.

Reduced Miner's weight from 1.25 -> 1.15.

Miner's Radar Pulse now has a smaller radius, Marks instead of stunning and highlights found items in a more obvious way.

Miner's Radar Pulse can now detect wall rifts.

Reduced Miner's Radar Pulse uses from 4 -> 2.

Damage dealt by Whiskers is now attributed to Gardener, and can be affected by her skillcards.

Whiskers now gains any Elemental Boons Gardener gets.

Slowed down Whiskers' grab glide fall velocity from 2.5 -> 1.5m/s.

ITEM CHANGES

Added soap.

Removed recovery animation after throw on daggers. (Mostly noticeable on phantom dagger spam throw.)

Nerfed aerial dagger dash spam.

Hammer shockwave hit detection now better matches the visual effect.

Removed clink sound from 0-damage physical hits that weren't reduced by armor. (Primarily affects hammer shockwave.)

Increased Healing Potion healing from 2/3 -> 3/4.

Conjure Elemental is now an Astral Spell and generally reworked.

Pinging while holding Conjure Elemental now commands summoned elementals to the pinged location.

Rain Bow arrows now split on hit with enemies or objects.

Rain Bow primary arrow can be recovered like normal bows.

Doubled Rain Bow durability cost per shot.

Needle Cape now triggers on lost block, not just health.

Needle Cape no longer targets passive characters (like calm Shopkeepers).

Fixed Needle Cape dealing absurdly high knockback.

Platform Boots now also activate from rolling.

Boost Boots now improve rolling and allow canceling animations into roll.

Reduced Arcane Missile Empower damage scaling from 2 -> 1.

Crossbow now gains 100% crit chance after 3 consecutive powershots instead of scaling gradually.

Blast Scepter projectiles are no longer destroyed by melee attacks.

Pickaxes now play a "clink" sound if you try to dig without durability.

Candle infusion burn chance nerfed 33% -> 25%.

Enemies being pulled by wind blade infused projectiles now have a 1% chance every 0.025 seconds to spot the culprit.

ENCHANTMENT & CURSE CHANGES

Curses will no longer disappear if the item is dropped on the ground while at 0 purification progress.

Enchantment value lost when using enchanted items as infusion material is now converted to gold.

Reworked Curse purification from a level up requirement to a 0-100 condition that gains progress from several actions:

Level up +20

Kill enemy +8

Open chest +15

Take damage +(DamageTakenx2)

Intuitive and Unlimited spell enchantments now additionally give +50%/+100% Charge speed respectively.

Inspired enchantment stacks now save between worlds.

SKILLCARD CHANGES

Renamed 100% Natural to Iron Fist.

Iron Fist now gives +1 health.

Ghost now gives +10% movespeed at all times.

Increased Lingering Power+'s duration bonus from 3x to Infinite.

Increased Fleetfoot's speed bonus from 10%/15% -> 15%/20%.

For Glory no longer gives health.

For Glory's effect now gives crit chance instead of flat damage, and lingers for 1.5 seconds.

Reduced For Glory's detection radius.

Increased Mundane Missile's damage bonus from 1/2 -> 2/3.

Power Grip now also increases weight.

Reduced Power Grip grab power bonus from 50% -> 40%.

Conjuration now gives +1 mana.

Increased Follow Up's Empower bonus from 1 -> 2/3.

Increased Firm Stance's block bonus from 1/2 -> 2/3.

Written Word can no longer spawn common spells.

Vendetta now also counts any kill within 2.5 meters to be a "melee" kill, regardless of damage type.

Fixed Run & Gun shots veering drastically towards your sprint direction, making aiming really hard.

High Roller deck now grants a Card Dice as a starting item.

Halved the chance of getting Invulnerability Potions from Potion Peddler.

WORLDS

Added a gate to the Pit in the Heartspring.

Renovated the blood shop.

Added new rooms to Brittledeep & Archives.

(Some room designs contributed by zaprice, Cellestus & Wunarg!)

Made the ruins below Fairweather Fleet way smaller, and added a wind storm around them that prevents venturing (see: getting lost) into the wastelands.

Curse Pools can no longer be offered as a Pit floor reward.

Buffed barrel hiding stealth bonus.

Hiding in a barrel after turning a corner now causes enemies without line of sight to drop aggro.

ENEMIES

Void enemies and Fog enemies will now fight each other.

Target dummies, stunned or frozen enemies no longer jump out of grabs.

Humanoid enemies now flail their arms when calling for help.

Added new Floor Shark visuals (including an actual model) and some behavior adjustments.

Stonecallers (archives rock shield bears) now block characters in addition to attacks.

Stonecallers can now cast a smaller version of Bookkeeper's earth shatter spell.

Elite Stonecallers now drop Shockwave.

Stonecallers now fire 3 -> 4 projectiles when breaking their shields.

Increased Stonecaller projectile size.

Increased Stonecaller action speed.

Reduced Stonecaller movement speed.

Elite Really Big Weed (Melvin) will now wear shades.

Pages now take full knockback while hiding in their bottles and are faster to hide.

Pages now spend less time awkwardly staring at you between attacks.

Page projectiles are no longer destroyed by melee attacks.

Made Admiral bigger.

Made Admiral faster.

Added a more obvious visual indicator to Admiral's parry stance, increased the size of Admirals attacks.

Admiral can no longer use Parry consecutively.

Preachers can no longer spawn as elites.

Increased health regen interval of early game chest crystals from 1.2 -> 1.4 seconds.

Marked Shopkeepers & Crystal Chests as minibosses (can now be killed with traveler's pact).

Added a new Shopkeeper variant with a different cool hat.

Shopkeepers base health changed from 35 -> 15x2, with brief invulnerability between the two health pools.

Shopkeepers are now less prone to getting instakilled by their own dash attack if parried or interrupted.

Adjusted Hound collision to stop thrown items from passing over them.

USER INTERFACE

Reworked skillcard description texts to include upgrade effects in the main text and have highlighted keywords with little stat icons.

Added Empower bonus info to item tooltips.

Reworked boss healthbars.

Boss health bars now show burn/chill.

Added a lil amulet icon onto empty passive item slots.

Added a tooltip for item rerolls.

Replaced manafont discount "-cost" text with "free!" for clarity (Conrat)

Added spell interactions to elemental boon keyword info tooltips.

Made the skillcard available HUD text pulsate a bit more aggressively.

Added keyword tooltips to skillcard markers on HUD and in Codex.

Added card images for fruits & single player revive.

Cleaned up skillcard marker tooltips a bit.

Item tooltip on the right side of tab menu should now only be visible while using controller.

Added some missing items to the Codex.

Characters now play their formerly-recall animations when selected in the character select screen.

Whiskers is now visible in the 3d character view for Gardener.

Improved controller pointer visual in character select menu.

Renamed Instant Infuse to just Infuse in keybindings.

GRAPHICS

Updated graphics for the galaxy-vortex below the fountains.

Added new shop rift visuals.

Added art for a lot of skillcards.

Fool's Hat now has cloth physics!

BUGFIXES