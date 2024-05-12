0.2.11 - Not Quite 0.3

The fourth world isn't quite done yet, but we didn't want to go into Steam's Endless Replayability Fest with an almost 5 month old patch, so we're bringing over most of the changes from the Beta branch while leaving out the new world. - Mag
NEW CONTENT
New skillcards:
- Rushdown (Green Ace)
- Leaf on the Wind (Green)
- On Guard (Red)
- Fuel to the Fire (Red)
- Go Big (Red Ace)
- Static Shock (Blue Ace)
- Stone & Sky (Blue)
- Frost & Flame (Blue)
- Trifecta (Orange)
- Burning Retort (Red)
- Shield of Stone (Orange)
- Evasive Maneuvers (Green)
- Cold Comfort (Blue)
- Swift Fist (Green)
- Concussive Fist (Orange)
- Spirit Fist (Blue)
- Steady Hand (Orange)
- Flickering Form (Green Ace) (This one might've released a bit early by accident.)
- Angle of Death (Green)
- Critical Guard (Red Ace)
- Opportunism (Orange Ace)
- Recall (Orange Ace)
New items:
- Fault (Legendary Axe)
- Card Dice (Consumable)
New feature: Skillcard reroll!
You can now reroll your skillcard options once per run.
New feature: Difficulty modifiers!
Game too easy for you? Press buttons that make it harder, with new elite modifiers and other inconveniences!
(Work in progress feature.)
New tutorial!
GENERAL GAMEPLAY CHANGES
-
Removed the ability to send yourself to Pocket.
-
Added Pocket portals to various locations where you'd get softlocked due to no longer being able to recall.
-
The game should now be better about waiting for all players to load in before starting gameplay in a new world.
-
Knockback now has more forgiving impact angles for max damage.
-
Friendly-caused knockback states can now be cancelled into sprint attacks.
-
Increased Block recovery delay from 3.25 -> 5 for the first Block and 0.25 -> 0.4 for consecutive ones.
-
Some characters are now aligned with a thermal element, and are immune to their respective thermal status conditions while being more vulnerable to the opposite one.
-
Seals no longer get spent on a failed run. (Which is all of them cuz we didn't get the final boss into this patch.)
-
Basic Treasure Chests now only drop one item.
-
Reduced World Core drop rate from chests a lot.
-
The first floor of Brittledeep now always has a guaranteed easy silver chest. (Cannot drop legendaries.)
-
Slightly increased average chests-per-world.
-
Battle Chests now have a visible link to enemies keeping them locked.
-
Crates now have a chance to contain bags of gold or fruit.
-
Increased shop selections at fountains by 1 item.
-
Removed price ramp-up for consecutive purchases on shop items that aren't infusion upgrades or fruit.
-
Reduced enemy spawn rates on floor 1 and increased it on floor 3 of each world.
-
Reduced Sprint windup delay from 0.64 -> 0.58.
-
Sprint now increases your movespeed by a flat 1.68 m/s instead of multiplying it by 1.6.
-
Increased base duration for all elemental boons from 6 -> 10 seconds.
-
Increased Thermal Shock damage by 1.
-
Infusion slot upgraders from bosses are now autocollected near instantly.
-
Disabled Pocket Capacity limits.
-
Added automatic sorting of items sent to pocket by rarity.
-
Automatic pocket organization now makes a slight effort not to stack items on each other.
-
Increased Boon of Air movespeed bonus from 15% to 25%.
-
Boon of Air now also gives 10% action speed.
-
Invulnerability now protects from receiving fog poisoning during the effect.
CHARACTER CHANGES
-
Added speedboost to Deckhand's Decksweeper.
-
Reduced Miner's weight from 1.25 -> 1.15.
-
Miner's Radar Pulse now has a smaller radius, Marks instead of stunning and highlights found items in a more obvious way.
-
Miner's Radar Pulse can now detect wall rifts.
-
Reduced Miner's Radar Pulse uses from 4 -> 2.
-
Damage dealt by Whiskers is now attributed to Gardener, and can be affected by her skillcards.
-
Whiskers now gains any Elemental Boons Gardener gets.
-
Slowed down Whiskers' grab glide fall velocity from 2.5 -> 1.5m/s.
ITEM CHANGES
-
Added soap.
-
Removed recovery animation after throw on daggers. (Mostly noticeable on phantom dagger spam throw.)
-
Nerfed aerial dagger dash spam.
-
Hammer shockwave hit detection now better matches the visual effect.
-
Removed clink sound from 0-damage physical hits that weren't reduced by armor. (Primarily affects hammer shockwave.)
-
Increased Healing Potion healing from 2/3 -> 3/4.
-
Conjure Elemental is now an Astral Spell and generally reworked.
-
Pinging while holding Conjure Elemental now commands summoned elementals to the pinged location.
-
Rain Bow arrows now split on hit with enemies or objects.
-
Rain Bow primary arrow can be recovered like normal bows.
-
Doubled Rain Bow durability cost per shot.
-
Needle Cape now triggers on lost block, not just health.
-
Needle Cape no longer targets passive characters (like calm Shopkeepers).
-
Fixed Needle Cape dealing absurdly high knockback.
-
Platform Boots now also activate from rolling.
-
Boost Boots now improve rolling and allow canceling animations into roll.
-
Reduced Arcane Missile Empower damage scaling from 2 -> 1.
-
Crossbow now gains 100% crit chance after 3 consecutive powershots instead of scaling gradually.
-
Blast Scepter projectiles are no longer destroyed by melee attacks.
-
Pickaxes now play a "clink" sound if you try to dig without durability.
-
Candle infusion burn chance nerfed 33% -> 25%.
-
Enemies being pulled by wind blade infused projectiles now have a 1% chance every 0.025 seconds to spot the culprit.
ENCHANTMENT & CURSE CHANGES
-
Curses will no longer disappear if the item is dropped on the ground while at 0 purification progress.
-
Enchantment value lost when using enchanted items as infusion material is now converted to gold.
-
Reworked Curse purification from a level up requirement to a 0-100 condition that gains progress from several actions:
Level up +20
Kill enemy +8
Open chest +15
Take damage +(DamageTakenx2)
-
Intuitive and Unlimited spell enchantments now additionally give +50%/+100% Charge speed respectively.
-
Inspired enchantment stacks now save between worlds.
SKILLCARD CHANGES
-
Renamed 100% Natural to Iron Fist.
-
Iron Fist now gives +1 health.
-
Ghost now gives +10% movespeed at all times.
-
Increased Lingering Power+'s duration bonus from 3x to Infinite.
-
Increased Fleetfoot's speed bonus from 10%/15% -> 15%/20%.
-
For Glory no longer gives health.
-
For Glory's effect now gives crit chance instead of flat damage, and lingers for 1.5 seconds.
-
Reduced For Glory's detection radius.
-
Increased Mundane Missile's damage bonus from 1/2 -> 2/3.
-
Power Grip now also increases weight.
-
Reduced Power Grip grab power bonus from 50% -> 40%.
-
Conjuration now gives +1 mana.
-
Increased Follow Up's Empower bonus from 1 -> 2/3.
-
Increased Firm Stance's block bonus from 1/2 -> 2/3.
-
Written Word can no longer spawn common spells.
-
Vendetta now also counts any kill within 2.5 meters to be a "melee" kill, regardless of damage type.
-
Fixed Run & Gun shots veering drastically towards your sprint direction, making aiming really hard.
-
High Roller deck now grants a Card Dice as a starting item.
-
Halved the chance of getting Invulnerability Potions from Potion Peddler.
WORLDS
-
Added a gate to the Pit in the Heartspring.
-
Renovated the blood shop.
-
Added new rooms to Brittledeep & Archives.
(Some room designs contributed by zaprice, Cellestus & Wunarg!)
-
Made the ruins below Fairweather Fleet way smaller, and added a wind storm around them that prevents venturing (see: getting lost) into the wastelands.
-
Curse Pools can no longer be offered as a Pit floor reward.
-
Buffed barrel hiding stealth bonus.
-
Hiding in a barrel after turning a corner now causes enemies without line of sight to drop aggro.
ENEMIES
-
Void enemies and Fog enemies will now fight each other.
-
Target dummies, stunned or frozen enemies no longer jump out of grabs.
-
Humanoid enemies now flail their arms when calling for help.
-
Added new Floor Shark visuals (including an actual model) and some behavior adjustments.
-
Stonecallers (archives rock shield bears) now block characters in addition to attacks.
-
Stonecallers can now cast a smaller version of Bookkeeper's earth shatter spell.
-
Elite Stonecallers now drop Shockwave.
-
Stonecallers now fire 3 -> 4 projectiles when breaking their shields.
-
Increased Stonecaller projectile size.
-
Increased Stonecaller action speed.
-
Reduced Stonecaller movement speed.
-
Elite Really Big Weed (Melvin) will now wear shades.
-
Pages now take full knockback while hiding in their bottles and are faster to hide.
-
Pages now spend less time awkwardly staring at you between attacks.
-
Page projectiles are no longer destroyed by melee attacks.
-
Made Admiral bigger.
-
Made Admiral faster.
-
Added a more obvious visual indicator to Admiral's parry stance, increased the size of Admirals attacks.
-
Admiral can no longer use Parry consecutively.
-
Preachers can no longer spawn as elites.
-
Increased health regen interval of early game chest crystals from 1.2 -> 1.4 seconds.
-
Marked Shopkeepers & Crystal Chests as minibosses (can now be killed with traveler's pact).
-
Added a new Shopkeeper variant with a different cool hat.
-
Shopkeepers base health changed from 35 -> 15x2, with brief invulnerability between the two health pools.
-
Shopkeepers are now less prone to getting instakilled by their own dash attack if parried or interrupted.
-
Adjusted Hound collision to stop thrown items from passing over them.
USER INTERFACE
-
Reworked skillcard description texts to include upgrade effects in the main text and have highlighted keywords with little stat icons.
-
Added Empower bonus info to item tooltips.
-
Reworked boss healthbars.
-
Boss health bars now show burn/chill.
-
Added a lil amulet icon onto empty passive item slots.
-
Added a tooltip for item rerolls.
-
Replaced manafont discount "-cost" text with "free!" for clarity (Conrat)
-
Added spell interactions to elemental boon keyword info tooltips.
-
Made the skillcard available HUD text pulsate a bit more aggressively.
-
Added keyword tooltips to skillcard markers on HUD and in Codex.
-
Added card images for fruits & single player revive.
-
Cleaned up skillcard marker tooltips a bit.
-
Item tooltip on the right side of tab menu should now only be visible while using controller.
-
Added some missing items to the Codex.
-
Characters now play their formerly-recall animations when selected in the character select screen.
-
Whiskers is now visible in the 3d character view for Gardener.
-
Improved controller pointer visual in character select menu.
-
Renamed Instant Infuse to just Infuse in keybindings.
GRAPHICS
-
Updated graphics for the galaxy-vortex below the fountains.
-
Added new shop rift visuals.
-
Added art for a lot of skillcards.
-
Fool's Hat now has cloth physics!
BUGFIXES
- Cleanup and adjustments for hurtle character collision logic.
- Fixed Windwaltz windblades triggering off of burn damage.
- Fixed Windwaltz not being considered a sword.
- Fixed rope drones becoming elites.
- Fixed some Old Digger jankiness.
- Fixed Flashy Cape stun being weird.
- Fixed client side shop rifts not digging holes in the floor. (zaprice)
- Chronic Injury now displays on the HUD health regen text properly.
- Fixed Thunder Projectors continuing to attack while frozen.
- Fixed Potion Peddler potions being able to attach to revive penalty cards. (zaprice)
- Fixed spike traps not damaging client players. (zaprice)
- Fixed target dummies randomly spawning as elites. (Cellestus)
- Fixed repeatedly picking Gardener in the character select screen leaving behind duplicates of Whiskers.
- Fixed Whiskers having broken collision while perched after being revived until receiving next command. (Aewynne)
- Attempted fix to Pure items not appearing Pure for client players. (Aewynne and others)
- Wind Blade can no longer push Really Big Weed or Nails. (Cellestus & zaprice)
- Chaos no longer loses its card upgrade bonus when traveling between worlds.
- Fixed fruit being stealable from vending machines with Go Big or with well timed jumping. (zaprice)
- Fixed Boulder Crab being able to turn into an elite when the boulder breaks.
- Fixed sending items to pocket while they were on a repair or uninfusion pedestal causing them to clip into the pocket corner and be very loud. (Aewynne & Jazdia)
- Fixed buff-based Empower effects not triggering properly on spells.
- Fixed Frost Spires taking damage from frost blasts. (Cellestus)
- Fixed Rock Crabs briefly latching on and dealing damage when stomped on. (Aewynne)
- Rock Crabs should no longer latch onto teammates of a character throwing them.
- Attempted to attach shop portals to moving rooms properly. (Cellestus)
- Fixed a lot of characters (including all humanoids) not using the correct directional animations when knocked back.
- Fixed Solar Automatons not using their knockback animations at all.
- Fixed NPC Librarian in Archives Fountain asking you to wait up even if you didn't ignore her.
- Fixed client players pulling up a Nail getting stuck holding their arms up, then unequipping their held item for no reason. (Aewynne)
- Fixed picking up a passive item while holding another item causing it to be treated as the held item until active slot is swapped.
- Fixed enemies using weight for knockback calculations when hit by spikes-type damage. Should fix heavy enemies getting stuck in spike pits and the sort.
- Fixed Crossbows being unable to use Item Block.
- Fixed AI bug that prevented enemies from jumping over gaps when chasing unless target was also jumping.
- Fixed unarmed Mine Workers sometimes forgetting how to punch.
- Fixed being able to piledriver a barrel while hiding in it.
- Fixed Witness' beams being affected by gravity, causing them to explode on the floor after some distance.
- Fixed enchantment visuals ignoring static meshes on items with skeletal meshes.
Changed files in this update