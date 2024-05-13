Release 1.0

Welcome to Doors & Loot
It has been 4 months of hard work and we have the final version ready.
This time we are not going to give a detailed list of all the changes that have been made, if you have played in early access we hope you will be happy to know that it is practically a new game.
In any case, with or without early access, it awaits you:
- A tower 50 stories high
- More than 30 different dungeon models
- 10 different types of monsters
- 4 bosses
- Books with the history of the world
- New journals to find
- Conversations with the characters
- More equip customization
- Better talent progression
- Hidden secrets to find
As always, there may be things we have missed. If you find any bug please do not hesitate to contact us by email: scalionsreports@gmail.com
For anything you want to tell us, we are on X (@ScalionsS) or on Discord (https://discord.gg/wWKrrXfrNn)
Coming soon
No, the adventure doesn't end here. We plan to implement:
- Controller support
- Localization to more languages
- Add some extra game mode beyond the story.
- Port to consoles and compatibility with Steam Deck
Changed files in this update