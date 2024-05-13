Release 1.0

Welcome to Doors & Loot

It has been 4 months of hard work and we have the final version ready.

This time we are not going to give a detailed list of all the changes that have been made, if you have played in early access we hope you will be happy to know that it is practically a new game.

In any case, with or without early access, it awaits you:

A tower 50 stories high

More than 30 different dungeon models

10 different types of monsters

4 bosses

Books with the history of the world

New journals to find

Conversations with the characters

More equip customization

Better talent progression

Hidden secrets to find

As always, there may be things we have missed. If you find any bug please do not hesitate to contact us by email: scalionsreports@gmail.com

For anything you want to tell us, we are on X (@ScalionsS) or on Discord (https://discord.gg/wWKrrXfrNn)

Coming soon

No, the adventure doesn't end here. We plan to implement: