Doors & Loot update for 13 May 2024

Release 1.0

13 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to Doors & Loot

It has been 4 months of hard work and we have the final version ready.
This time we are not going to give a detailed list of all the changes that have been made, if you have played in early access we hope you will be happy to know that it is practically a new game.

In any case, with or without early access, it awaits you:

  • A tower 50 stories high
  • More than 30 different dungeon models
  • 10 different types of monsters
  • 4 bosses
  • Books with the history of the world
  • New journals to find
  • Conversations with the characters
  • More equip customization
  • Better talent progression
  • Hidden secrets to find

As always, there may be things we have missed. If you find any bug please do not hesitate to contact us by email: scalionsreports@gmail.com
For anything you want to tell us, we are on X (@ScalionsS) or on Discord (https://discord.gg/wWKrrXfrNn)

Coming soon

No, the adventure doesn't end here. We plan to implement:

  • Controller support
  • Localization to more languages
  • Add some extra game mode beyond the story.
  • Port to consoles and compatibility with Steam Deck

