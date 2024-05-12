Fixed Venice buildings popping issue
All levels except New York are now two laps each
All levels are playable now available now in Quick Race
Fixed a bug with a menu button icon appearing twice
START sign now added to Yosemite
Waterfalls now working in Yosemite
Updates to water shader
Tweaks to Yosemite lighting
HOT FIXES
