OLD SKOOL RACER update for 12 May 2024

HOT FIXES

Last edited 12 May 2024 – 14:32:03 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Venice buildings popping issue
All levels except New York are now two laps each
All levels are playable now available now in Quick Race
Fixed a bug with a menu button icon appearing twice
START sign now added to Yosemite
Waterfalls now working in Yosemite
Updates to water shader
Tweaks to Yosemite lighting

