Pose Tool 3D Pro update for 15 May 2024

Added Keyboard shortcuts, Undo Redo and more

Build 14341747 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 01:59:07 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Keyboard shortcuts W,A,S,D,Q,E to pose figure fast
  • Added Undo, Redo System per figure
  • Added new Woman Shorts
  • All figures and items are now saved to json file even if figure is turned off
  • Added new shoulder deform system to give more natural movements
  • Added new hip deform to female figure when doing splits.
  • Added new save system to always save in json format
  • Added improvements to screenshot for Canny Filter used with ControlNet, ComfyUI, Stable Diffusion, Fooocus for posing of A.I. characters.
  • Manga /Comic Filter will give you very clean outline drawings.
  • Added new button to T-Pose menu to reset 'Selected Bone'.

