- Added Keyboard shortcuts W,A,S,D,Q,E to pose figure fast
- Added Undo, Redo System per figure
- Added new Woman Shorts
- All figures and items are now saved to json file even if figure is turned off
- Added new shoulder deform system to give more natural movements
- Added new hip deform to female figure when doing splits.
- Added new save system to always save in json format
- Added improvements to screenshot for Canny Filter used with ControlNet, ComfyUI, Stable Diffusion, Fooocus for posing of A.I. characters.
- Manga /Comic Filter will give you very clean outline drawings.
- Added new button to T-Pose menu to reset 'Selected Bone'.
Pose Tool 3D Pro update for 15 May 2024
Added Keyboard shortcuts, Undo Redo and more
