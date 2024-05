Share · View all patches · Build 14341731 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 13:59:06 UTC by Wendy

Experience smoother gameplay with enhanced translations in German and French.

Encounter even more challenging foes with a revamped enemy AI, providing a true test of your skills. We've also fine-tuned the balance of Ettrian's stats and those of the monsters, creating a more engaging and rewarding gameplay experience.