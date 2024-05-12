Small Update 0.1.9

Optimization

-Adjust upper limit for obtaining rare relics from 1 to 2

Even if rare relics are powerful, sometimes a random one may not be suitable for current team. So I think it might be better to have another chance to choose. In addition, it's also a chance to achieve stronger synergy by combining 2 rare relics.

-Add unlocked relic info in game record UI

-Solve the problem that [Loyalty Medal] triggers [Rush To Rescue] loop

2 units both with ability Rush To Rescue and rare relic Loyalty Medal, can trigger rush to rescue repeatly. That make those 2 units will never be defeated.

-[Magic Relaxer] adds description that it does not take effect on [Ease]

-[Archer Tower] renames [Shooting Platform], and [Extreme Maneuver] will not add [Fatigue] on it

Event

We'll participate in the Steam Endless Replayability Fest which is from May 14th to May 21st. There will be good discounts during the event. You can buy it then (although it is not expensive now).