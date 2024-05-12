Hero World Content Update

Update:
New:
-
Chests that can be opened have been added
-
All starting Chest can be opened except the double Chests
-
Shop level increased from max 15 to max 99
-
Small bugs have been fixed
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update:
New:
Chests that can be opened have been added
All starting Chest can be opened except the double Chests
Shop level increased from max 15 to max 99
Small bugs have been fixed
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update