 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hero World update for 12 May 2024

Hero World Content Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14341642 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update:

New:

  • Chests that can be opened have been added

  • All starting Chest can be opened except the double Chests

  • Shop level increased from max 15 to max 99

  • Small bugs have been fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 2361351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link