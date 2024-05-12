 Skip to content

Abyss Playtest update for 12 May 2024

Abyss Online - Patch Notes V0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 14341631 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Loading Screen
  • New Login Screen
  • Players can now reserve names
  • Mini Map and Map functional
  • Mini Map displays enemies
  • Can now mark minimap
  • Points of Interest are now in, now functional on map
  • Moongate (Portals) now functional
  • Starter zone now part of the world map
  • Mob AI update
  • Different tiers of orcs are now in including Elite, Warrior, Summoner, and Reed Shark summons.
  • Auto attacks have been completely reworked
  • Unarmed combat now works
  • 10 new status effects
  • Invisible armor and weapons are being addressed, mostly fixed

