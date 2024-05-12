- New Loading Screen
- New Login Screen
- Players can now reserve names
- Mini Map and Map functional
- Mini Map displays enemies
- Can now mark minimap
- Points of Interest are now in, now functional on map
- Moongate (Portals) now functional
- Starter zone now part of the world map
- Mob AI update
- Different tiers of orcs are now in including Elite, Warrior, Summoner, and Reed Shark summons.
- Auto attacks have been completely reworked
- Unarmed combat now works
- 10 new status effects
- Invisible armor and weapons are being addressed, mostly fixed
Abyss Playtest update for 12 May 2024
Abyss Online - Patch Notes V0.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
