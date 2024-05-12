DAY-TWO PATCH ONE

This one is a bit heftier, a few changes that I hope I have implemented correctly. I have tested them but you never know...

-Fixed the money in the billions going negative from the stock market

-Lava tubes map has increased number of pickup locations (the hp, ammo, testosterone pickups)

-Small arena map with the statues now has its lava dealing way less damage, so you don't get one-shot if you drop into it

-Every enemy should now give testosterone. Testosterone gained is still based on distance to the enemy, keep in mind

-Reroll button for leveling now has a different sound playing when the player doesn't have enough money to afford it

-Stock market values now stabilized 5 times faster than before. It is still possible to abuse the stock market, it just needs a lot more commitment, only true sigma males will achieve such financial gains now

-Added a slider for max active enemies in the in-game setting menu. USE AT YOUR OWN RISK AS IT CAN CAUSE PERFORMANCE ISSUES WHEN SETTING IT TO HIGH VALUE!

-Every enemy now scales (some didn't previously) based on round number. They also scale much faster than previously, and there are less total enemies generated per round so rounds should go faster

-Brutus and redacted guns now both scale with weapon damage level-up, they didn't before

-Big Baz now has scaling too!

-Fixed minigun spin sound playing when reloading

-The original (shotgun) upgraded variant sucked, as it didnt scale on-hit like its original counterpart. Therefore I have made the green mega shotty have one upgraded variant, and the original now has no upgraded variants. This is just for now, as I'm brainstorming what I want the upgraded variant for The Original shotgun to be.

//NEW MECHANIC//

For you guys who immediately went for the turbo-oligarch grindset (you know who you are), stacking share prices of millions and up, I have added a counter mechanic. I won't spoil too much what it is, but let's just say you would be finding out what the IRS looks like in UBERSLAUGHTER if you turbo-abuse the stock market...

I have a few more fixes coming up either later today or tomorrow.

Special thanks to Soko for reporting a lot of these issues