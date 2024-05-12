 Skip to content

THRESHOLD Playtest update for 12 May 2024

PATCH NOTES 12/05/2024

  • Fixing unwanted presence of spoil material in Building 2.
  • Fixed several buggy interactions.
  • Added a hand for having the player to point at things when asking Mo.
  • Improved some scripted events.
  • Added physicalized ropes to the Observatory.
  • Fixed some issues with Mo's behavior.

