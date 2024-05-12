PATCH NOTES 12/05/2024

- Fixing unwanted presence of spoil material in Building 2.
- Fixed several buggy interactions.
- Added a hand for having the player to point at things when asking Mo.
- Improved some scripted events.
- Added physicalized ropes to the Observatory.
- Fixed some issues with Mo's behavior.
THRESHOLD Playtest update for 12 May 2024
