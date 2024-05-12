 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dransik update for 12 May 2024

Dransik 2.2 - Build: 987.862

Share · View all patches · Build 14341603 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 13:13:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The lighting system is now working like it is was always intended along with the the camera system. This mainly results in it looking better, supporting more lights, and being more stable. Along with that we have some additional bug fixes following the major release last week.

Changes

  • The lighting system upgraded, can handle more lights (performance options) and lights look better including not oversaturating player
  • The camera system was upgraded, utilizing a more modern approach to game camera, better performance
  • Avatar Change - Human Avatars 1 and 2 were using the wrong image and have been fixed
  • Seeds will now always be used when planted
  • Easier skills (mixing, planting, other) were made easier
  • Graphic artifacts (players, items) being left on screen but aren’t there shouldn’t happen anymore

Changed files in this update

Windows macOS Depot 1871471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link