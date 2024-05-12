Dransik 2.2 - Build: 987.862

The lighting system is now working like it is was always intended along with the the camera system. This mainly results in it looking better, supporting more lights, and being more stable. Along with that we have some additional bug fixes following the major release last week.
Changes
- The lighting system upgraded, can handle more lights (performance options) and lights look better including not oversaturating player
- The camera system was upgraded, utilizing a more modern approach to game camera, better performance
- Avatar Change - Human Avatars 1 and 2 were using the wrong image and have been fixed
- Seeds will now always be used when planted
- Easier skills (mixing, planting, other) were made easier
- Graphic artifacts (players, items) being left on screen but aren’t there shouldn’t happen anymore
