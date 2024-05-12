 Skip to content

Loya Playtest update for 12 May 2024

Patch 0.324a

Patch 0.324a

Last edited 12 May 2024

New:

  • Added a public server! Check the public server tabs to see all public servers. (note that the experience in a public server can be degraded as anyone can destroy your buildings)
  • Added a permanent light on your character that only activates when you are in dark areas (dense forest etc...)
  • A chat bubble now pops up when you type in game. The chat icon also adapt to the chat content to an extend.

Changes:

  • Increased the trees density in the starting area (x2)
  • Added a yellow highlight for the tutorials UI
  • Changed the crafting UI background to transparent
  • The run animation without weapons has been changed.
  • Added a missing jump start animation.

Bugs

  • Fixed a bug with slimes where they would not properly synchronize their height.
  • Environmental damage sources will no longer be shown as "fall damage" in death recap
  • Fixed a bug with global entities (giant golem, giant snake) where they would not be properly synchronized when the player would be too far.
  • The npc update loop no longer blocks the main thread, an other source of freezes that was removed.

