Patch 0.324a

New:
- Added a public server! Check the public server tabs to see all public servers. (note that the experience in a public server can be degraded as anyone can destroy your buildings)
- Added a permanent light on your character that only activates when you are in dark areas (dense forest etc...)
- A chat bubble now pops up when you type in game. The chat icon also adapt to the chat content to an extend.
Changes:
- Increased the trees density in the starting area (x2)
- Added a yellow highlight for the tutorials UI
- Changed the crafting UI background to transparent
- The run animation without weapons has been changed.
- Added a missing jump start animation.
Bugs
- Fixed a bug with slimes where they would not properly synchronize their height.
- Environmental damage sources will no longer be shown as "fall damage" in death recap
- Fixed a bug with global entities (giant golem, giant snake) where they would not be properly synchronized when the player would be too far.
- The npc update loop no longer blocks the main thread, an other source of freezes that was removed.
