Stellar Bewitching (Remastered) update for 12 May 2024

A Small patch

12 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's another small patch focused at fixing a few more things:

  • Elya's skill "Blood Vows" will now show its healing formula numbers in its description.
  • Made adjustments at the starting city so that the main path to transition to a new map is clearer with lighting.
  • Ether Formula +'s EP healing increased from 200 to 300 (+5%) EP.
  • Damage Pop-ups will no longer stack on top of each other making them unreadable. The numbers should be clearer now even on multi-hit attacks,
  • Added a few variety to some of the late game enemy mobs' skillset.
  • Fixed some 4th wall-breaking dialogues, especially with Floryn.

Changed files in this update

