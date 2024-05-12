A Small patch

Here's another small patch focused at fixing a few more things:
- Elya's skill "Blood Vows" will now show its healing formula numbers in its description.
- Made adjustments at the starting city so that the main path to transition to a new map is clearer with lighting.
- Ether Formula +'s EP healing increased from 200 to 300 (+5%) EP.
- Damage Pop-ups will no longer stack on top of each other making them unreadable. The numbers should be clearer now even on multi-hit attacks,
- Added a few variety to some of the late game enemy mobs' skillset.
- Fixed some 4th wall-breaking dialogues, especially with Floryn.
Changed files in this update