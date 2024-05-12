v1.0.2 Patch Update note 05/12

Hello!

Thank [Animal Crusaders] for the positive feedback and suggestions! We've gotten a lot of questions about the higher initial difficulty, White reinforcement is too weak and other issues, We've made adjustments on the hoof and will continue to optimize over several rounds of updates!

In addition, we have listened to the feedback of players who have crashed,power outage, shutdown and other abnormal process closure and lead to bad archive, has been the first time to release temporary treatment (see the home page announcement), in the next round of updates, we will optimize the archive, reduce the probability of archive completely corrupted!

In addition, we have the most feedback on the summoning lag problem, we are also actively adjusting, and will be optimized in the subsequent updates.

[h2]Here's what's new in v1.0.2 -/h2]

Reduce the difficulty of Volcano and adjust the number of Potato

Increase white quality [Attack] keyword core for enhancement

Fixed misdescription of Mech Termite

Adjusted the unlock conditions for [Modified AlphaPup] [Catfish Armor], now [Modified AlphaPup] will be unlocked together with AlphaGou

Enhancement Optimization——

M-size Caliber: +10 Attack，-10% Attack speed → +20 Attack，-20% Attack speed

Polishing: +2 Attack，+5% Crit rate → +10 Attack，+5% Crit rate

Steel Nail: +5 Attack if Guardian deployed → +15 Attack if Guardian deployed

Sharpness III: +10% Attack damage → +15% Attack damage

Perfect Upgrade: +2 Attack，+8% Attack speed → +5 Attack，+15% Attack speed

Mech Wings: +4 Attack，+1 Move speed→ +5 Attack，+1 Move speed

Material Conversion: +8 Attack，Initial Health starts with 50% → +15 Attack，Initial Health starts with 50%

Eagle Chip Implant: On deploy:+1 Attack for each 2% crit Rate, up to 40% crit Rate → On deploy:+1 Attack for each 3% crit Rate (no caps)

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44742106/eabf5b2f6f3a215acc5a4a7db5a4c3d1c4db0381.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44742106/eabf5b2f6f3a215acc5a4a7db5a4c3d1c4db0381.gif)[/url]

Thanks for playing our game! If you have any problems, welcome to join the Discord to give us feedback~

Discord: https://discord.gg/gJYQbQhdrx

Follow us to get more information:**

Youtube: [url=]https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDGj2ZIusSx2zqL6d9P-mSQ[/url]

Bilibili: [url=]https://space.bilibili.com/1900443024?spm_id_from=333.337.search-card.all.click[/url]