Lost Meow update for 12 May 2024

Minor changes with improved display of the screen resolution menu

Build 14341517 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 13:09:13 UTC

Improved display of screen resolution lines in the menu for screens with a high refresh rate, for example 144 Hz. Now the text should fit completely, without moving to a new line.

