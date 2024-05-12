Improved display of screen resolution lines in the menu for screens with a high refresh rate, for example 144 Hz. Now the text should fit completely, without moving to a new line.
Lost Meow update for 12 May 2024
Minor changes with improved display of the screen resolution menu
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2900041
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update