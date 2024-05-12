0.6.3 Release notes

- Add setting to disable transitions
- Fix some input bugs
- Cleanup cursor rendering with transition
- Fix all transitions
- Fix bug causing the first mouse click to be ignored
- Add transition to new game menu
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update