Bugz Bows and Curses update for 12 May 2024

0.6.3 Release notes

12 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add setting to disable transitions
  • Fix some input bugs
  • Cleanup cursor rendering with transition
  • Fix all transitions
  • Fix bug causing the first mouse click to be ignored
  • Add transition to new game menu

Changed files in this update

