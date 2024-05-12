Lootun 1.0.1

1.0.1 Changelog 12.05.24
General:
- Updated the Glossary Drop Location for Items that drop from Agony Modifiers.
Balance:
- Shields can now roll Ranged and Magic Damage.
- Effects that cause your attacks to Ignore Resistance will not be applied if the targets Resistance is already below 0.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a number of Text overflow issues that could occur when using a custom Language File.
- Fixed a bug where Equipping Multiple Sinistral or Dextral Handcannons would not grant the correct Attributes.
- Fixed a bug where the Imprint Craft was unable to roll some Attributes.
- Fixed a bug where the Upgrade cost for Faction Passives was calculating incorrectly when removing a point.
- Fixed a bug where the Warden buff effect was missing a name.
- Fixed a bug where the stat sheet description for Maim was display the wrong values.
- Miscellaneous text fixes.
Changed files in this update