Major Content Update--Patch 1.2.2

This update is much needed, and I am not sure why it never got done sooner? But here it is! Anyhow..

The Update introduces 8 New Tutorials to enhance the new player experience. Town has been redesigned because of this addition.

Updated every RogueStone obtained Skill for better readability and ease of use when it comes to Scaling your Damage Type. The New System makes it easier to understand How to Scale Damage.

Reduced Block skill from Golem to only prevent the first 2 hits rather than 3 to balance overblocking.

The Portal Keeper now stocks Orbs that are keys to access the Worlds at a reasonable cost. 5000 GP.

Orbs now have a value of 2500 when Sold to a Vendor and can still be obtained Free by dropping them in the Campaign.

That's it for now.

Hope you enjoy the update!