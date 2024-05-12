 Skip to content

Tower Tactics Arena update for 12 May 2024

early access v1.20

early access v1.20

Last edited 12 May 2024

Highlights

  • A new game mode has been added to the game: King of the Hill! A small circle moves around the map. Whenever you aren't in the circle, you will receive damage each 0.3 seconds! The circle becomes faster and smaller each wave, will you keep up?


The Golden Titan will struggle the most with this game mode, but it's possible to win even with the hardest conditions (Ascension 5, no starting trinkets, Big Box map). Towers that stun/slow really help! (e.g: EMP Grenadier, Tesla Stunner, Static Ionizer)

  • The game now remembers the last map and game mode you selected.

Balance Changes

Final Bosses

Leviathan
  • Base Health: 27000 >>> 25000
Saboteur
  • Base Health: 30000 >>> 27000

Trinkets

Hardened Ruby
  • Whenever an enemy dies, up to 5 random enemies lose 5% health. >>> Whenever an enemy dies, up to 5 random enemies lose 4% health.

Bug Fixes

  • Bug Fix: Trinkets no longer show their crystal cost in the first frame of being obtained.

