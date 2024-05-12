early access v1.20

Highlights

A new game mode has been added to the game: King of the Hill! A small circle moves around the map. Whenever you aren't in the circle, you will receive damage each 0.3 seconds! The circle becomes faster and smaller each wave, will you keep up?





The Golden Titan will struggle the most with this game mode, but it's possible to win even with the hardest conditions (Ascension 5, no starting trinkets, Big Box map). Towers that stun/slow really help! (e.g: EMP Grenadier, Tesla Stunner, Static Ionizer)

The game now remembers the last map and game mode you selected.

Balance Changes

Final Bosses

Leviathan

Base Health: 27000 >>> 25000

Saboteur

Base Health: 30000 >>> 27000

Trinkets

Hardened Ruby

Whenever an enemy dies, up to 5 random enemies lose 5% health. >>> Whenever an enemy dies, up to 5 random enemies lose 4% health.

Bug Fixes