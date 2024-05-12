early access v1.20

Highlights
- A new game mode has been added to the game: King of the Hill! A small circle moves around the map. Whenever you aren't in the circle, you will receive damage each 0.3 seconds! The circle becomes faster and smaller each wave, will you keep up?
The Golden Titan will struggle the most with this game mode, but it's possible to win even with the hardest conditions (Ascension 5, no starting trinkets, Big Box map). Towers that stun/slow really help! (e.g: EMP Grenadier, Tesla Stunner, Static Ionizer)
- The game now remembers the last map and game mode you selected.
Balance Changes
Final Bosses
Leviathan
- Base Health: 27000 >>> 25000
Saboteur
- Base Health: 30000 >>> 27000
Trinkets
Hardened Ruby
- Whenever an enemy dies, up to 5 random enemies lose 5% health. >>> Whenever an enemy dies, up to 5 random enemies lose 4% health.
Bug Fixes
- Bug Fix: Trinkets no longer show their crystal cost in the first frame of being obtained.
Changed files in this update