0.1.8 Hot fix announcement

[New Features]
1.Added Death Cam
- When a player dies, instead of a free camera, you can now view the surviving players' third-person view
(Use the "Tab key")
2.Added HUD
- Displays inventory slots
- Displays bag weight
3.Settings
- Option to turn player microphone/sound on/off
- Option to adjust voice volume of party members
[Fixed Issues]
- Fixed an issue causing channeling item sounds to occasionally loop
- Fixed an issue where option categories were hidden on wide aspect ratio screens
We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the again.
*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)
Thank you.
