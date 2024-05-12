0.1.8 Hot fix announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 14341402 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy

The following troubleshooting and additions have been made.

Please check below for more information.

[New Features]

1.Added Death Cam

When a player dies, instead of a free camera, you can now view the surviving players' third-person view

(Use the "Tab key")

2.Added HUD

Displays inventory slots

Displays bag weight

3.Settings

Option to turn player microphone/sound on/off

Option to adjust voice volume of party members

[Fixed Issues]

Fixed an issue causing channeling item sounds to occasionally loop

Fixed an issue where option categories were hidden on wide aspect ratio screens

We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the again.

*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)

Thank you.

