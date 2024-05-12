 Skip to content

Spectral Scream update for 12 May 2024

0.1.8 Hot fix announcement

0.1.8 Hot fix announcement

Build 14341402 · Last edited 12 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following troubleshooting and additions have been made.
Please check below for more information.

[New Features]
1.Added Death Cam

  • When a player dies, instead of a free camera, you can now view the surviving players' third-person view
    (Use the "Tab key")

2.Added HUD

  • Displays inventory slots
  • Displays bag weight

3.Settings

  • Option to turn player microphone/sound on/off
  • Option to adjust voice volume of party members

[Fixed Issues]

  • Fixed an issue causing channeling item sounds to occasionally loop
  • Fixed an issue where option categories were hidden on wide aspect ratio screens

We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the again.
*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)

Thank you.

For more info, Join Our Discord
➡️https://discord.gg/5S2udpMM3u

Open link