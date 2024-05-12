Birthday Celebration

Birthday News

Today is the start of a 2 week celebration of the birthday of the creator of Siberian Dawn, a time to rejoice in the wonder of our Head Overseer and his work. But as our benevolent Head Overseer is such a generous Overseer he doesn’t expect to receive presents at this time. Oh no, he is giving presents to you all with a new discount sale on Siberian Dawn and a brand new free DLC for all his fellow Overseers. Rejoice in the wonders of this time and our glorious Head Overseer.

New DLC Present

A character over 10 years in the making finally joins Siberian Dawn today.

Way back at the start of work on Siberian Dawn one of the first paintings of an Overseer was started. That picture has lurked in development, getting the occasional revisit every couple of years, but now it is finally finished and adorns the new card. Winterflood has arrived in Siberian Dawn with the new DLC that is free for every player of Siberian Dawn.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2982240/Siberian_Dawn_Winterflood/

Yes, the ego maniac has finally gone an added himself to the game… and started to talk about himself in the third person!!!

Enjoy

Winterflood