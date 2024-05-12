Update 1.5.30: Turkish language added, updated some in-game content

Hi stalkers!
A big update was released:
Turkish language was added to the game!
- My sincere thanks to ic3robot for making this a reality, his interest in FT and feedback.
Just so you know, AI was used to help checking this huge task. I find interesting trying those new technologies!
If you find any mistake, feel free to report it.
- Fonts were updated to display correctly all letters. I simply took Penumbra fonts I already used for another project, The Woodpecker. This will help a lot for any future translations as well!
For the occasion, some in-game content was updated as well.
- Updated a puzzle during level [spoiler]"Temple Trials"[/spoiler] : fixed a possible softlock. Thanks ToastyGlaceon for your feedback!
- Added a new music track in the same level, during [spoiler]the Inu boss fight[/spoiler].
- Added a new music track in the [spoiler]sento escape level, during pursuit[/spoiler].
- Updated credits.
Have fun, thanks for playing!
-Yanka
Changed files in this update