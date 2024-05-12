 Skip to content

Forbidden Trip | 禁断の旅 update for 12 May 2024

Update 1.5.30: Turkish language added, updated some in-game content

12 May 2024

Hi stalkers!

A big update was released:

Turkish language was added to the game!

  • My sincere thanks to ic3robot for making this a reality, his interest in FT and feedback.
    Just so you know, AI was used to help checking this huge task. I find interesting trying those new technologies!
    If you find any mistake, feel free to report it.
  • Fonts were updated to display correctly all letters. I simply took Penumbra fonts I already used for another project, The Woodpecker. This will help a lot for any future translations as well!

For the occasion, some in-game content was updated as well.

  • Updated a puzzle during level [spoiler]"Temple Trials"[/spoiler] : fixed a possible softlock. Thanks ToastyGlaceon for your feedback!
  • Added a new music track in the same level, during [spoiler]the Inu boss fight[/spoiler].
  • Added a new music track in the [spoiler]sento escape level, during pursuit[/spoiler].
  • Updated credits.

Have fun, thanks for playing!

-Yanka

