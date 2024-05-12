Update 1.5.30: Turkish language added, updated some in-game content

Share · View all patches · Build 14341298 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 12:26:04 UTC by Wendy

Hi stalkers!

Turkish language was added to the game!

My sincere thanks to ic3robot for making this a reality, his interest in FT and feedback.

Just so you know, AI was used to help checking this huge task. I find interesting trying those new technologies!

If you find any mistake, feel free to report it.

Just so you know, AI was used to help checking this huge task. I find interesting trying those new technologies! If you find any mistake, feel free to report it. Fonts were updated to display correctly all letters. I simply took Penumbra fonts I already used for another project, The Woodpecker. This will help a lot for any future translations as well!

For the occasion, some in-game content was updated as well.

Updated a puzzle during level [spoiler]"Temple Trials"[/spoiler] : fixed a possible softlock. Thanks ToastyGlaceon for your feedback!

Added a new music track in the same level, during [spoiler]the Inu boss fight[/spoiler].

Added a new music track in the [spoiler]sento escape level, during pursuit[/spoiler].

Updated credits.

Have fun, thanks for playing!

-Yanka