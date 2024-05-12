Pre-Alpha v1.2.0 Update Log

Share · View all patches · Build 14341238 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 11:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Pre-Alpha v1.2.0 Update is here!

NEW SONGS

Added one new song with three difficulties available

"Dimier√Lisb - Dubious Blade"

Added Bloodlust difficulty for

"Ardolf - Warrior Of Multiverse"

"Ardolf - XURRENDER"



NEW FEATURES

Added Result BGM

Added Restart Button on Result Scene

Added Helper on Song Select Scene

Use arrow keys to select songs from left/right, hold the key to select through them quickly!

Use Number keys "1" "2" "3" and "4" to switch difficulty

Use "R" to randomly select a song!

Implemented Combat Mode and Team Mode

Form a team with three different characters and defeat bosses by hitting the notes! (Only three characters are available right now, but more options will be available soon!)

Added "Team" from Main Menu

You may change your characters in a team and upgrade them in the future!

Added Combat Result in Result Scene

BUG FIXES

Fixed Pressing "Esc" for exiting a different scene would not work correctly

Fixed the game is started with the highest scroll speed by default

Fixed changing settings would also accidentally select a card from Song Select

Fixed switching songs after selecting one in Song Select

Fixed some charts with notes that cannot be hit, causing the score calculation to be incorrect

Fixed FC Badge incorrectly awarded even if the player didn't "Full Combo" a song

Fixed Long note does not count as a miss if the head is not hit immediately

This is quite a huge update, so if you do notice any bugs, please report them through the Discord server! Enjoy the new update!