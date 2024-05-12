 Skip to content

Crystallium (Beta) update for 12 May 2024

Pre-Alpha v1.2.0 Update Log

Share · View all patches · Build 14341238 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 11:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pre-Alpha v1.2.0 Update is here!

NEW SONGS

  • Added one new song with three difficulties available

    • "Dimier√Lisb - Dubious Blade" 

  • Added Bloodlust difficulty for

    • "Ardolf - Warrior Of Multiverse"
    • "Ardolf - XURRENDER"

NEW FEATURES

  • Added Result BGM
  • Added Restart Button on Result Scene
  • Added Helper on Song Select Scene
    • Use arrow keys to select songs from left/right, hold the key to select through them quickly!
    • Use Number keys "1" "2" "3" and "4" to switch difficulty
    • Use "R" to randomly select a song!
  • Implemented Combat Mode and Team Mode
    • Form a team with three different characters and defeat bosses by hitting the notes! (Only three characters are available right now, but more options will be available soon!)
  • Added "Team" from Main Menu
    • You may change your characters in a team and upgrade them in the future!
  • Added Combat Result in Result Scene

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed Pressing "Esc" for exiting a different scene would not work correctly
  • Fixed the game is started with the highest scroll speed by default
  • Fixed changing settings would also accidentally select a card from Song Select
  • Fixed switching songs after selecting one in Song Select
  • Fixed some charts with notes that cannot be hit, causing the score calculation to be incorrect
  • Fixed FC Badge incorrectly awarded even if the player didn't "Full Combo" a song
  • Fixed Long note does not count as a miss if the head is not hit immediately

This is quite a huge update, so if you do notice any bugs, please report them through the Discord server! Enjoy the new update!

