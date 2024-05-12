Pre-Alpha v1.2.0 Update Log

Pre-Alpha v1.2.0 Update is here!
NEW SONGS
Added one new song with three difficulties available
- "Dimier√Lisb - Dubious Blade"
Added Bloodlust difficulty for
- "Ardolf - Warrior Of Multiverse"
- "Ardolf - XURRENDER"
NEW FEATURES
- Added Result BGM
- Added Restart Button on Result Scene
- Added Helper on Song Select Scene
- Use arrow keys to select songs from left/right, hold the key to select through them quickly!
- Use Number keys "1" "2" "3" and "4" to switch difficulty
- Use "R" to randomly select a song!
- Implemented Combat Mode and Team Mode
- Form a team with three different characters and defeat bosses by hitting the notes! (Only three characters are available right now, but more options will be available soon!)
- Added "Team" from Main Menu
- You may change your characters in a team and upgrade them in the future!
- Added Combat Result in Result Scene
BUG FIXES
- Fixed Pressing "Esc" for exiting a different scene would not work correctly
- Fixed the game is started with the highest scroll speed by default
- Fixed changing settings would also accidentally select a card from Song Select
- Fixed switching songs after selecting one in Song Select
- Fixed some charts with notes that cannot be hit, causing the score calculation to be incorrect
- Fixed FC Badge incorrectly awarded even if the player didn't "Full Combo" a song
- Fixed Long note does not count as a miss if the head is not hit immediately
This is quite a huge update, so if you do notice any bugs, please report them through the Discord server! Enjoy the new update!
Changed files in this update