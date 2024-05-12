Patch 0.0.5

Update
- Enhanced visibility of the monster HP bar by removing the fading effect towards the right and encasing it in a solid black border for better clarity.
- Enhanced visibility on the level-up upgrade screen by adding a vertical highlight effect to the timer of the weapon being upgraded, beyond the existing highlight image.
- Added a highlight image to the Locator that marks the shrine locations to facilitate better recognition. The Locator for item positions remains unchanged.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed quests in the far-left column on the Quest page were not being highlighted as their progress increased.
Others
- The incorrect "Projectile" tag on the weapon upgrades for Wind Blade and Spectral Slash has been removed.
- Corrected a typo in the description for the "Time Machine" lighting upgrade (only to the Korean language).
- Corrected a typo by removing extraneous quotation marks in some stat.
Changed files in this update