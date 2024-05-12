 Skip to content

Bestiary Survivors update for 12 May 2024

Patch 0.0.5

Patch 0.0.5 · Last edited 12 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

  • Enhanced visibility of the monster HP bar by removing the fading effect towards the right and encasing it in a solid black border for better clarity.
  • Enhanced visibility on the level-up upgrade screen by adding a vertical highlight effect to the timer of the weapon being upgraded, beyond the existing highlight image.
  • Added a highlight image to the Locator that marks the shrine locations to facilitate better recognition. The Locator for item positions remains unchanged.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed quests in the far-left column on the Quest page were not being highlighted as their progress increased.

Others

  • The incorrect "Projectile" tag on the weapon upgrades for Wind Blade and Spectral Slash has been removed.
  • Corrected a typo in the description for the "Time Machine" lighting upgrade (only to the Korean language).
  • Corrected a typo by removing extraneous quotation marks in some stat.

