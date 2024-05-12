- added Key Bindings for Quick Save, Showing Dungeon Map and Switching Dungeon View
- added Zooming and right-click Panning for First Person Dungeon View
- fixed bug when Ice Bolt is fired too close
- fixed bug for setting Pause Key Binding and Skill Slot Bindings
Fantasy Dungeon update for 12 May 2024
Version 9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
