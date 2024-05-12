 Skip to content

Fantasy Dungeon update for 12 May 2024

Version 9

Build 14341231 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 11:13:06 UTC

  • added Key Bindings for Quick Save, Showing Dungeon Map and Switching Dungeon View
  • added Zooming and right-click Panning for First Person Dungeon View
  • fixed bug when Ice Bolt is fired too close
  • fixed bug for setting Pause Key Binding and Skill Slot Bindings

