0.9.3_7307 🌙 Night time lighting strength, new path, and floating vines!

Meowllo~ This patch just has some smol fixes plus some new items I made...just for you 💌

🌟 Night Time Strength

Slider to pick how dark it gets at night

Mines now has the same lighting from morning until evening (you know, since it's..."indoors"...)

This should help as well if you like to use the Darker world theme

🌱 Floating Vines & Wooden Slats Path

New Wooden Slats: same height as the player house wall and the wall panels. Stackable and dyeable!

New Wooden Slats Paths: can offset by a quarter to close the gap. Dyeable!

New Floating Vine & Floating Vine - Half: just some floating leaves to give your wall panels or outdoors some extra ✨nature✨. These vines won't collide with you and impede your movement. Plus, they stack!







✨ Misc.

Quest tasks for inviting NPCs now show the actual building name needed, instead of "Place house"

Forcing auto-save after successfully receiving a SNACK PACK in case of reset and losing the item

Better clarity on building grid for winter time

Player character's sprite now more grounded... It used to visually come off the ground a bit!

Coming up, we're going to do some internal work on QoL and start on our next big update, so we'll be focusing less on anything that's not a major bug hotfix until then. See you soon~