Snacko update for 12 May 2024

0.9.3_7307 🌙 Night time lighting strength, new path, and floating vines!

Build 14341219 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 11:09:05 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Meowllo~ This patch just has some smol fixes plus some new items I made...just for you 💌

🌟 Night Time Strength

  • Slider to pick how dark it gets at night
  • Mines now has the same lighting from morning until evening (you know, since it's..."indoors"...)
  • This should help as well if you like to use the Darker world theme

🌱 Floating Vines & Wooden Slats Path

  • New Wooden Slats: same height as the player house wall and the wall panels. Stackable and dyeable!
  • New Wooden Slats Paths: can offset by a quarter to close the gap. Dyeable!
  • New Floating Vine & Floating Vine - Half: just some floating leaves to give your wall panels or outdoors some extra ✨nature✨. These vines won't collide with you and impede your movement. Plus, they stack!



✨ Misc.

  • Quest tasks for inviting NPCs now show the actual building name needed, instead of "Place house"
  • Forcing auto-save after successfully receiving a SNACK PACK in case of reset and losing the item
  • Better clarity on building grid for winter time
  • Player character's sprite now more grounded... It used to visually come off the ground a bit!

Coming up, we're going to do some internal work on QoL and start on our next big update, so we'll be focusing less on anything that's not a major bug hotfix until then. See you soon~

