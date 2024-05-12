0.9.3_7307 🌙 Night time lighting strength, new path, and floating vines!

Meowllo~ This patch just has some smol fixes plus some new items I made...just for you 💌
🌟 Night Time Strength
- Slider to pick how dark it gets at night
- Mines now has the same lighting from morning until evening (you know, since it's..."indoors"...)
- This should help as well if you like to use the Darker world theme
🌱 Floating Vines & Wooden Slats Path
- New Wooden Slats: same height as the player house wall and the wall panels. Stackable and dyeable!
- New Wooden Slats Paths: can offset by a quarter to close the gap. Dyeable!
- New Floating Vine & Floating Vine - Half: just some floating leaves to give your wall panels or outdoors some extra ✨nature✨. These vines won't collide with you and impede your movement. Plus, they stack!
✨ Misc.
- Quest tasks for inviting NPCs now show the actual building name needed, instead of "Place house"
- Forcing auto-save after successfully receiving a SNACK PACK in case of reset and losing the item
- Better clarity on building grid for winter time
- Player character's sprite now more grounded... It used to visually come off the ground a bit!
Coming up, we're going to do some internal work on QoL and start on our next big update, so we'll be focusing less on anything that's not a major bug hotfix until then. See you soon~
Changed files in this update