V8.0.8 released

Share · View all patches · Build 14341131 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Several features and fixes...

Showing active file name in taskbar.

Added live update while drawing. The following shortcuts can be used while using a tool and live feedback is given:

switching color

swap first/second color

switching color palette rows

switching gradient

switching between gradient colors

flip gradient

change brush size

Added "Find Shortcuts" function for Shift + Ctrl + P. Lists all shortcuts and lets you find, execute or modify them quickly.

Added shortcuts to inc/dec drawing opacity, opacity toggle and color mix toggle

For new projects the "Save as single images dialog" now presets to folder used last time instead of "documents".

Added shortcut to open effects settings of active layer.

Highlighting tile mapping sync mode check box if enabled.

Fix: Layer blend mode drop down showed scrollbar but should show all entries instead.

Fix: Mix option for paint mode with alpha transparency not working correctly.

Fix: Some custom shortcuts for timeline actions not working.

Fix: Changes to workspace handling. So far, the default workspace was used when you switch to a project having no explicit workspace assigned.

This had a the negative effect that if you change the workspace and switch to another project having no explicit workspace assigned, the default was enabled again, but this might not be what you want.

If no workspace is assigned to a project, switching projects do not switch workspace any more. This only happens if a project has a workspace assigned.

Also the home screen now does not reset to default workspace any more.

Fix: If a visual grid was defined in project preset config then it was not enabled for display when the grid was enabled. Also added 16x16 drawing grid to default project preset.

Fix: Layer deletion and undo not working with tile map projects when sync mode off. When tile mapping sync mode was off then drawing a layer, deleting it and undoing the deletion did not correctly rebuild layer contents.

Fix: Visual artifacts on canvas when drawing while animation is running.

Fix: Middle mouse panning not working with different interactive tools lite transform.

Fix: Error when opening some dialogs. Create text brush, Edit keyboard shortcut, edit formula settings.

Fix: When using ESC key to close a dialog then active canvas tools have been canceled as well.

Fix: Shortcuts for rotating a transform object used wrong direction.

Fix: Internal error when inverting selection that was not active any more.

Fix: UI overlap at paint mode panel with long paint mode descriptions.

Fix: Folder text display cut off when using display scaling in palette and halftone management dialog-

Fix: Internal error when color palette window was sized to small.

Fix: When switching between projects zoom level changed. If a zoom level below 1 was selected for a project, switching to another project and back, reduced the zoom level.

Same happened when using crop tool.

Fix: Movement lock (Shift) reset after each stroke with freehand paint tools. It's better to keep the Shift lock position (horizontal, vertical) with these types of tools, even if a stroke was done.

Fix: Some paint modes not correctly working when touching same tile at different position. When using (e.g.) paint mode Shade with a tile map project and drawing over the same tile that is placed at different positions then the shading was applied again, although a tile pixel has already been shaded before at a different position of the tile on the canvas.

Fix: Tile index numbers contained in the brush did not consistently highlight. When having tile index display enabled and grabbing a brush as tile from canvas, the tiles in the brush are shown as purple index numbers on the canvas.

If the sync mode is disabled, a different brush is grabbed and sync mode is enabled again, then the index of the tile is marked purple that was used before.