Update 1.1!

Photonic Distress V1.1

This update is coming in hot with multiple new features and Quality Of Life additions/changes!



Lights ON! We've had a lot of positive feedback from players who loved the pickup that would light up the whole level. So now for Easy and Medium difficulties the lights will be always on! Don't worry though, your Photon Gun is still very important (see below). If you are a hardcore Photonic Distress player, you'll be happy to know that the darkness is still there for a challenge in Hard and Impossible modes!



You will now encounter enemies as you go through the level! They are not spawned initially and will only spawn when you get close. Shoot them with your Photon Gun or blast a scan grenade to kill them. Scan grenade also makes them spawn earlier, so be sure to throw it ahead to reveal/spawn enemies! Follow up with another one to kill them or shoot them from afar once they have spawned. Different enemy will have a different effect on you, some of them push you, some of them shock you and the red guy straight up kills your character with his projectiles! Speaking of projectiles, you can deflect an incoming projectile if you shoot it with your Photon Gun.

In short these enemies bring a lot of fun and excitement that was missing before!



To make it more enjoyable for everyone we've added checkpoints that will spawn along the way as you progress! No more running all the way from the base. You will now respawn at the checkpoint if you fall off or get killed by an enemy. Of course you can still teleport to the base (if you need to use the Photon Generator for example), and if you have a checkpoint there is a handy new portal on the starting island (there are starting islands now btw) that will take you to your latest checkpoint!



The sliding system has seen a major upgrade. We refactored it to be smoother and more enjoyable. You can not brake while sliding with your Move Backwards (Default - S) input key to control your speed on the sliding surface. Be careful though! Braking is not infinite, and your photon gun has a new symbol that indicates your brake status. Once it starts flashing, you better release the brakes and let it recharge a bit! This update also comes with fun new sliding tiles that are longer and chained for maximum fun factor. If you decide to go for the Hard mode, we've made sliding tiles illuminated, since it was not fun or fair to attempt them in the total darkness.



A lot of polishing, new features and quality of life improvements come with 1.1 update. The cloud savegames are now on. The screen resolutions are no longer hardcoded and all resolutions available to your system are now automatically available. Doors open faster and won't block you anymore when you're bee-lining into your next adventure. Graphical and audio assets have been updated from the 2018 standards. Upgrading your character is faster and with less hassles. Interactable objects now have nice outlines around them. This and a lot more your can read below in a TL;DR update changelog.

Added Checkpoints

Changes to difficulty levels: more checkpoints for all difficulty levels and changes to difficulty per level increase

Add enemies (Red enemy = kills, Blue enemy = shocks, yellow enemy = pushes), you can deflect their projectiles by shooting them with Photon Gun.

Scan grenade spawns enemies and kills spawned enemies

Sliding reworked, you can now use a brake to slow down. Keep an eye on the status symbol on your gun though, if its flashing brakes are not working and you need to stop braking for it to recharge a bit.

Flashlight unlocks at 5 fragments

More sounds in tiles

More Music

Add Voices to NPC's

Shorter Intro logo and warning and ability to skip intros

Game Icon updated

Add outlines for interaction

More tiles

More Loading Screens

Rework Upgrades update scenario in rooms / fix room cutscenes

Cloud Savegames

Graphics updated

Detect native Resolution (Borderless Window is now standard)

EPIC graphics settings on default

Doors quality of life update (opens earlier)

Tile Rework for better gameplay

Rework some animations

Merge all shaders into newest GRIP420 standards

Remove 180 degrees turns

Getting stuck in large Door fixed

Death Animations added

Various Bug fixes

We hope you'll enjoy this update, thank you for your feedback and support. Feel free to join our Discord to talk to us directly and learn more about a new game we are working on.