UNSPOKEN FINAL UPDATE

Hello, dear player! As you may see, this is the "final" update for Unspoken. Not really tho, because the game will receive small fixes and language updates if needed, but generally I'm already moving on to creating new project.

This was a great experience in my life, and a great success! Of course, the game is far from perfect, but it's still unbelievable feedback and financial support for a 19 years old guy. I want to thank you all, who played or will play the game, who will give their reviews and feedback to help me improve!

Next project is very ambitious, and as it will go into active production - I will let you know. So anyone interested will hear from me here or on the developers page, social will be created later. So, onto the patch note.

Patch note.

10 new achievements added, for those who wanted.

Small developer notes mode, that activates from in-game pause menu.

5 languages translated by native speakers, and more will come, you can leave requests and offer help.

And of course some bugs are fixed as usual.

That's all for now, sorry for the wait time, I was a little busy and tired. A lot of things are coming in the future, it's a start of something new and cool, screenshot this message :). Bye!