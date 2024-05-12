 Skip to content

Temporis Arts update for 12 May 2024

버그 수정

Share · View all patches · Build 14341058 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 10:32:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

변속 버그를 수정했습니다. (노트 처리 방식을 바꾸면서 생긴 큰 문제...)

시어링 키를 추가했습니다. 노트가 말리고 있을때 쓸 수 있습니다.
급히 패치 올리느라 버그가 있을 수 있는데, 부디 디스코드 채널로 연락해주세요.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2609391
  • Loading history…
