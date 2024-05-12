Updated to version 1.94

One of the final updates before release - version 1.94 now live. New features:
- Misere mode
- Additional music
- UI improvements to bidding (shows scores)
- New 'what's new' popup
- AI improvements
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
One of the final updates before release - version 1.94 now live. New features:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update