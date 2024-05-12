 Skip to content

Five Hundred Playtest update for 12 May 2024

Updated to version 1.94

Share · View all patches · Build 14341057 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

One of the final updates before release - version 1.94 now live. New features:

  • Misere mode
  • Additional music
  • UI improvements to bidding (shows scores)
  • New 'what's new' popup
  • AI improvements

