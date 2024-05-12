Greetings fellow artists!

Today's update introduces a new paint brush into your tool belts. It's a painting tool that we're all too familiar with - fingers!

"Finger painting" is a brush that has very short range, very high damage and a lightning fast dash attack that allows you to smear enemies across the canvas. It's tricky to use and requires precise positioning for maximum effectiveness.

The Finger Painting update also features several character reworks. The goal of these changes is to make the characters more distinct from one another, while maintaining their core essence. For example, the lemon character is all about the money - it starts the game with a purse and interest, but it also becomes slightly weaker with each item you buy. Cursed to hoard a ton of money, but afraid to spend it. The lime character is all about speed and mobility so it's health has been reduced, but it now spawns lime wedges that give a temporary buff to the player. Several other characters have been reworked - you can find all the changes in the release notes.

A few new items have also been added into the game. One of them is Interest - it gives you money when you beat a level, based on how much money you currently have. Another is the mighty Tesla Coil that zaps enemies and becomes stronger if you have a lot of energy.

Lastly we've got a few balance changes, fixes, tweaks and quality of life improvements.

Hope you enjoy the Finger Painting update! Stay tuned for more even updates!

Release Notes: