 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hexguardian update for 12 May 2024

v1.05 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14340932 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can quickly restart the game from the end screen now (except for Roguelike Challenge).
  • You can adjust the scene brightness and environmental volume (water and bird sounds) in the settings menu now.
  • You can disable edge scrolling in the settings menu now.
  • Fixed an issue where allied units would sometimes get stuck when spawned from barracks.
  • Fixed an issue where closing portals did not grant corresponding achievements for "killing enemies/boats/mounted enemies/flying enemies/bosses".
  • Fixed an issue where The Carrack (boss) might cause abnormal calculation of enrage levels.
  • Fixed an issue where building barracks while the game was paused, and then immediately selling them, would generate ghost units.
  • Increased the damage of Light Tower, Dark Tower, Master of Light and Master of Dark.
  • Increased the output of Mausoleum Of Mausolus and Taj Mahal.
  • Reduced the maximum HP of the Bishop.

Upcoming features:

  • Set priority attack targets for towers/barracks.
  • Customize shortcuts.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2381742
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link