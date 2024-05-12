v1.05 Patch Notes

- You can quickly restart the game from the end screen now (except for Roguelike Challenge).
- You can adjust the scene brightness and environmental volume (water and bird sounds) in the settings menu now.
- You can disable edge scrolling in the settings menu now.
- Fixed an issue where allied units would sometimes get stuck when spawned from barracks.
- Fixed an issue where closing portals did not grant corresponding achievements for "killing enemies/boats/mounted enemies/flying enemies/bosses".
- Fixed an issue where The Carrack (boss) might cause abnormal calculation of enrage levels.
- Fixed an issue where building barracks while the game was paused, and then immediately selling them, would generate ghost units.
- Increased the damage of Light Tower, Dark Tower, Master of Light and Master of Dark.
- Increased the output of Mausoleum Of Mausolus and Taj Mahal.
- Reduced the maximum HP of the Bishop.
Upcoming features:
- Set priority attack targets for towers/barracks.
- Customize shortcuts.
