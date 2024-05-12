 Skip to content

Umbral Omen update for 12 May 2024

Small Update 12/5/2024

Build 14340929 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 10:09:07 UTC

Levels now unlock upon completing the previous level (regardless of number of guesses used).
Level select updated to make unfinished levels clearer.
Various small bugfixes.

