Quick fix for Goblin Burrow Manager - 0.104

Hello guys!
I hope you are doing well.
This is a small update to fix the following bugs:
- Lord's cell dying slave bugging the animations and slaves
- Fairy potion ingredient minigame can now be replayed by speaking with her in the private room.
- The fairy minigame " ? " and Exit buttons should now work.
- Changed the hounds amount text display to not look like the goblins as it's functionality is different.
- Fixed the males outfit issue in the details window
- Player's name should now display during the dialogue
- Fixed weird body issue for paladins in details window
Thanks for reading :)
Changed files in this update