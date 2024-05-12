 Skip to content

Goblin Lord wants me to become a Virgin Wizard by Managing The Brothel!? update for 12 May 2024

Quick fix for Goblin Burrow Manager - 0.104

Hello guys!

I hope you are doing well.

This is a small update to fix the following bugs:

  • Lord's cell dying slave bugging the animations and slaves
  • Fairy potion ingredient minigame can now be replayed by speaking with her in the private room.
  • The fairy minigame " ? " and Exit buttons should now work.
  • Changed the hounds amount text display to not look like the goblins as it's functionality is different.
  • Fixed the males outfit issue in the details window
  • Player's name should now display during the dialogue
  • Fixed weird body issue for paladins in details window

Thanks for reading :)

