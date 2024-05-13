🔥 The Land Beneath Us is what? It's OUT NOW 😎

Hello Underworld Dwellers,
💚The Land Beneath Us is OUT NOW 💚 Thank you so much for your love, feedback & support all along the way, and we're so happy to announce that we made it!!!!
Head over to the store and buy the game with a 20% launch discount!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2131010/The_Land_Beneath_Us/
WHAT? The demo is still available?
Yes!!! We decided to put the demo live even after the release. 😏If you're hesitating, try out the demo and you'll tell me that you wanna be one of the underworld dwellers forever! 😼
Questions? Bug reports? Suggestions?
Share your ideas on our official The Land Beneath Us Discord or on the Steam Community Hub. We're happy to answer, and especially
WATCHING U 👀👀
Thank you for your support! Have fun!
