🔥 The Land Beneath Us is what? It's OUT NOW 😎

Hello Underworld Dwellers,

💚The Land Beneath Us is OUT NOW 💚 Thank you so much for your love, feedback & support all along the way, and we're so happy to announce that we made it!!!!



Head over to the store and buy the game with a 20% launch discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2131010/The_Land_Beneath_Us/

WHAT? The demo is still available?

Yes!!! We decided to put the demo live even after the release. 😏If you're hesitating, try out the demo and you'll tell me that you wanna be one of the underworld dwellers forever! 😼

Questions? Bug reports? Suggestions?

Share your ideas on our official The Land Beneath Us Discord or on the Steam Community Hub. We're happy to answer, and especially WATCHING U 👀👀

Thank you for your support! Have fun!

