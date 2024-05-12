Antoine, the Little Prince joins the battle!

Share · View all patches · Build 14340878 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy

The wait is over, Antoine has arrived to save the day. This new support type character is now also recruitable in-game the same way as other red pandas before. You don't need to do anything to unlock him.

Antoine has 4 brand new spells and a unique passive ability:

Tax Charge: Deals High Flame damage to one enemy and adds 10 Gold to your inventory. (2 turns Chill Time)

Blessing of Kings: Fully restores the Health and Mana of a fellow Pandamember and grants them Renew, Protein Shake, Bravery and Arcane Harmony. (50 Fury, 2 Charges, 2 turns preparation)

Royal Fanfare: Restores a small amount of health to all Pandamembers and decreases their pending Chill Times by 1 turn.

Sacré Bleu!: Deals Glory damage to one enemy. Damage dealt by this ability increases each time it's used by any Pandamembers. (Damage resets after each run. 2 turns Chill Time)

To Battle! (Passive): At the start of battle boosts a random Pandamember's Health, Mana, Might, Spirit, Defense and Speed by 10% for this combat.

These new spells can also be found in shops and as rewards after combat.

Seven new upgraded spells have been added to the game:

Restore Chi ☆: grants 90 Fury (the basic version gives 60)

Pyroblast ☆: Has 50% less Chill Time compared to the basic version

Absorb Water ☆: grants 2 times more mana as the basic version

Leg Sweep ☆: has 2 charges

Preparation ☆: Has 50% less Chill Time compared to the basic version

Impending Doom ☆: Has 50% less Chill Time compared to the basic version

Divine Ether ☆: Restores 2 times more mana

These upgraded spells can also appear now in shops and in battle rewards!

We have also added an achievement for completing the game with the new character and tweaked the stats of some enemies and classes for better overall balancing.

This concludes the list of the major changes to the game for this patch. We hope you will also enjoy the new content, and as usual, let us know what you think and keep being awesome!

We will see you again during the summer content update. Have a pandastic day!