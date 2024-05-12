Update 0.22 is now available!

New Features:

New question type, "revealing clues". In the constructor, you'll be able to set a list of gradually appearing clues that increasingly hint to the correct answer. The more hints are revealed, the fewer points the player will earn Small icons indicating the question type and answer have been added in the constructor (text - music - audio - video) You can now adjust the text display speed on the board (the audio settings tab) After the game ends, buttons "open pack in Steam Workshop" (if available) and "finish game" appear. Some players had been confused about what to do after the game ends After the end of a multiple-choice question, the answering player is randomly selected from those who gave the correct answer Player names and answers now have character limits

Fixes:

Question price can no longer be less than 0

The player score panel now displays all players correctly (previously limited to 8 players)

Issues with the game freezing during round changes/point change have been fixed

The cooldown button calculator now affects the player's answer cooldown as well

Answers given in "auction" or "multiple choice" questions now count towards end-of-game statistics

The maximum answer time limit has been increased to 60 seconds (previously 30 seconds)

The player answer field is now correctly cleared after the player gives their answer

Pack loading is now properly divided into tabs, and loading spins only where packs haven't fully loaded yet

Wizard avatars have been fixed, their hats are no longer partially transparent when the camera is far away

The game no longer breaks if a floating point bid is placed during an auction question