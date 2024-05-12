 Skip to content

Love Rocket update for 12 May 2024

Quality of life update

Build 14340813 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 08:32:04 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Cheshire’s dialogue reworked
  • You can now replay past levels
  • Right clicking skips dialogue
  • Tooltips fixed
  • Ships no longer shoot missiles off screen
  • Missiles no longer scatter too low
  • Cheshire health lowered in some parts
  • Julia dialogue fixed
  • Scratch ticket no longer shows last result

Changed files in this update

