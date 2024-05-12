- Cheshire’s dialogue reworked
- You can now replay past levels
- Right clicking skips dialogue
- Tooltips fixed
- Ships no longer shoot missiles off screen
- Missiles no longer scatter too low
- Cheshire health lowered in some parts
- Julia dialogue fixed
- Scratch ticket no longer shows last result
Love Rocket update for 12 May 2024
Quality of life update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
