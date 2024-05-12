- Added option to exit the game
- You will run out of money during the refueling tutorial, so you will directly make up for it first.
- Solve the problem of grass passing through the car
- Fixed the problem that the character did not stop moving during the conversation, as well as the mouse display and the character jumping when entering and exiting the car. The perspective problem was not repaired and the swing was unresolved.
无尽的休闲驾驶 Playtest update for 12 May 2024
May 12th update instructions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update