无尽的休闲驾驶 Playtest update for 12 May 2024

May 12th update instructions

12 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added option to exit the game
  2. You will run out of money during the refueling tutorial, so you will directly make up for it first.
  3. Solve the problem of grass passing through the car
  4. Fixed the problem that the character did not stop moving during the conversation, as well as the mouse display and the character jumping when entering and exiting the car. The perspective problem was not repaired and the swing was unresolved.

Changed files in this update

