Release 1.5 is live

Release 1.5 focuses on enhancing quality of life and addressing feedback received. New key bindings allow players to customize keyboard shortcuts to their preference, which are saved and can be reset as needed.

Unfortunately, astronauts sometimes perish in the harshness of space. Now, deceased astronauts are commemorated in the Space Museum and promptly replaced by a rookie astronaut.

We've improved object selection visibility by replacing the previous rectangular UI with a clear silhouette outline of the selected objects.

Task management has been enhanced significantly. Players can now set astronauts to a non-working mode, where they will only perform self-care tasks. The task management screen has been updated to allow right-clicking to view or manually assign workers to tasks. While the automatic scheduler efficiently prioritizes tasks, manual control lets advanced players optimize operations and respond to urgent situations.

Additional updates include the elimination of the day-night flicker in the space center when the game is sped up, displaying the number of available seats on a lander, correcting save issues with astronaut temperature, introducing new navigation shortcuts in the space center, and removing false-positive speed-up warnings.