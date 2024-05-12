Update v.0.6.2e

-Fixed minor bugs.

Gameplay improvements

We have made a number of improvements based on feedback from our players.

-We have removed the text density that people complained about at the start of the game and spread it around the game. Now the player can choose their pilots and ships and jump right into the action.

-The tutorial has been redesigned to make it easier to understand.

-The camera moves faster at tactical game speed.

-We have reworked missile launches. There are now fewer missiles on fighters, but the missiles move much faster. And very soon, enemy ships will start firing missiles. Let's get ready to face this reality. Enemy missiles are relentless rockets with the potential to do serious damage.

-At the start of the game, Commander Alia now tells players where to go and what to do. This makes the game easier for beginners to understand.

-We have released the configuration screen for fighter ships, but its use is limited for now. You can open the configuration screen for that ship by clicking on the repair icon next to each fighter in the hangar. Here you can see the fighter's weapons and missiles in the mothership's cargo, which you can examine by hovering over them with your mouse. This screen is currently not operational. We plan to open up the fighter configuration to players in our next update.