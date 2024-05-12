 Skip to content

MAJOR Poly update for 12 May 2024

POLY 0.5 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14340701 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 08:46:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys, a massive update just dropped for poly!

A lot of OP items and abilities just launched into the game and I'm excited to see what runs people craft with these additions!

Additions Including :

  • Ultimate abilities :

  • A Massive Death Laser

  • Fire rate Boosters

  • A Lightning Zap

  • A Electrician Minion

  • Bottle Opener Item : You'll See :P

  • Minion Buffers

  • Foil Variants Of Cards Which Have Doubled/Upgraded Effects

I also made the game a lot more visually appealing with BRAND new particle effect upgrades

Happy Fighting

  • Joe

