POLY 0.5 Update

Hey guys, a massive update just dropped for poly!

A lot of OP items and abilities just launched into the game and I'm excited to see what runs people craft with these additions!

Additions Including :

Ultimate abilities :

A Massive Death Laser

Fire rate Boosters

A Lightning Zap

A Electrician Minion

Bottle Opener Item : You'll See :P

Minion Buffers

Foil Variants Of Cards Which Have Doubled/Upgraded Effects

I also made the game a lot more visually appealing with BRAND new particle effect upgrades

Happy Fighting