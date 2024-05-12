POLY 0.5 Update

Hey guys, a massive update just dropped for poly!
A lot of OP items and abilities just launched into the game and I'm excited to see what runs people craft with these additions!
Additions Including :
-
Ultimate abilities :
-
A Massive Death Laser
-
Fire rate Boosters
-
A Lightning Zap
-
A Electrician Minion
-
Bottle Opener Item : You'll See :P
-
Minion Buffers
-
Foil Variants Of Cards Which Have Doubled/Upgraded Effects
I also made the game a lot more visually appealing with BRAND new particle effect upgrades
Happy Fighting
- Joe
Changed files in this update