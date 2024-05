Share · View all patches · Build 14340657 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 12:33:06 UTC by Wendy

ver1.1.1.0

[color=yellow]Fixed[/color]

1.Fixed some English translation errors.

2.Fixed some icon placement errors.

3.Expand the English name input to 10 letters.

4.English instructions for steam achievements have been added.

The author's new game《Multiverse Loot Hunter》!Already on the steam store!

Welcome to follow, add wish list now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2776450/_/