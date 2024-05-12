SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 4.1.1 Hotfix Released

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 4.1.1 Hotfix
- Systems belonging to my faction appear in the Diplomacy panel, but when I visit the system physically, they do not appear.
- Despite having very good relations, I cannot make trade agreements with some independent factions.
- When the faction income is very high (+2 billion), it adds negative values to the daily income, and the faction treasury remains at zero.
- Factions I destroyed before version 4.1 have revived in version 4.1 and their stations and systems do not appear in the Diplomacy panel.
- When I land on some planets, instead of going to my intended destination, I am taken to the "City" point.
- In the Diplomacy panel, the majority of families have no trade routes.
- Some trade routes involve too many steps (20+) and the trade revenues are much higher than usual.
- Sometimes, when I conduct an operation on a station, another enemy faction is simultaneously conducting an operation on the same station, and if I win the battle, the target station is transferred to the attacking faction.
- Sometimes generals do not spawn inside fortresses. Even if I capture the fortress, I cannot take the general as a prisoner.
- When I click on a system belonging to a faction in the Faction panel, if there is a station in the list that has been destroyed or plundered, it shows me the wrong station details and I cannot target the station I want.
- There are families with negative faction power in the Diplomacy panel.
Changed files in this update