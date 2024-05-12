1.9.9.8 Release and Beta Fix released

The official version of this update is the same as the beta version
Changelog
- The issue that the folder title name of the previous version of Launchpad was modified was rendered incorrectly
- The bug that the icon of the previous version of the launchpad was modified was abnormal
- Fixed the issue that the previous version would automatically activate other minimized windows after closing or minimizing a window
- Optimized the display of multiple icons in the same program of the dock
- myfinder added Vidaldi menu support
- Optimized myfinder to open the rendering of Control Center
- The calendar interface adds the function of turning pages with the mouse wheel
- Corrected Ukrainian translation, thanks to netizen @Олег Паньків
- Fixed other crash issues and improved stability
Additional instructions
- Win10 2004 before some systems may have a crash after opening the dock icon reflection, and even the task manager can not end the process, you can open the config.ini file in the program installation directory, search for "enable_iconreflection=1", delete this line of text and save it after restarting the computer
- Once the Trash is deleted, it can be re-added in the Add System icon
- The window display animation is not perfect at present, if there are many problems, you can close or add exclusions to individual programs, it is known that the window will occasionally disappear after the window animation is displayed, and the window needs to be reactivated to display, the UWP program animation will be displayed twice, and some program windows may be clicked invalid after display, such as Task Manager and Notepad
- After MyFinder hides the window with its own menu bar, if the program that hides the menu is displayed abnormally or unstable, please unhide the window menu bar
Changed files in this update