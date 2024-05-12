 Skip to content

dotAGE update for 12 May 2024

12 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some fixes for pretty rare cases! Enjoy your weekend!

Bugfixes

  • Fixed curing Mourning from Bourgeoise in some edge cases softlocking the game
  • Fixed self-curing of multiple Pips at once when everypip is affected causing a single Pip to become a very good handyman (i.e. he could operate all buildings alone)
  • Fixed snow terrain reverting visually to wrong bases after multiple plays

Bugfixes

  • Fixed Yugong achievement not triggering correctly
  • Fixed Class Promotion event not working correctly
  • Fixed Yugong tasks not giving outputs at times

