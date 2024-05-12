Some fixes for pretty rare cases! Enjoy your weekend!
V 1.2.0 E
Bugfixes
- Fixed curing Mourning from Bourgeoise in some edge cases softlocking the game
- Fixed self-curing of multiple Pips at once when everypip is affected causing a single Pip to become a very good handyman (i.e. he could operate all buildings alone)
- Fixed snow terrain reverting visually to wrong bases after multiple plays
V 1.2.0 D
- Fixed Yugong achievement not triggering correctly
- Fixed Class Promotion event not working correctly
- Fixed Yugong tasks not giving outputs at times
